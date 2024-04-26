"This school is unreal"- Olivia Dunne expresses delight as the celebrations continue for LSU Tigers on securing their first NCAA Championship title

Olivia Dunne shared her glee as the celebration for the LSU Tigers continued following their first national title at the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships.

The purple and gold pack secured their first NCAA Championships title after making an appearance in the finals for the tenth time in the school's history. The Tigers defeated the California Bears, Utah Red Rocks, and Florida Gators women's gymnastics team after posting a striking score of 198.2250 points.

The much-anticipated collegiate gymnastics event was held on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas after the multiple regional and semifinal rounds throughout the April month.

The Tigers topped the finals after the No.3 California team collected 197.8500 points followed by the Red Rocks and Gators, who bagged 197.8000 and 197.4375 points, respectively.

Following their achievement of the historic feat, the LSU Tigers continued the celebrations for almost a week as senior gymnast Dunne shared a few glimpses from the revels.

She posted a video of the team celebrating in what appeared to be the LSU campus and wrote,

"This school is unreal."

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story.

The golden and the purple pack advanced to the finals round after dominating the semifinals on Thursday, April 18, 2024, securing a total of 198.1125 points over California's 197.7125, Stanford's 197.0750, and Arkansas Razorback's 196.4125 points.

"It tastes even better after winning" - Olivia Dunne along with other LSU Gymnasts works at the drive-thru to celebrate their historic feat at the National Championships

Olivia Dunne of LSU cheers on her teammate during a gymnastics meet against Auburn at Neville Arena on February 10, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama

Olivia Dunne, along with her teammates, visited Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, an American fast-casual chain specializing in chicken fingers, to work in the drive-thru, celebrating their triumph.

On Tuesday, she reflected on visiting the chain to celebrate her previous victories with her teammates.

“I have so many memories at Cane’s coming here with my teammates after a fun night," Dunne said. "We ate at Cane’s yesterday after coming back from our championship win and it was amazing. It tastes even better after winning, and I’ve always dreamed of working a ‘shift’ at Cane’s and here I am!”

Further, she also stated to Fox News that got the inspiration for her unique celebration from her boyfriend Paul Skenes.

"I told Paul I wanted to work the Drive-Thru and remember when he did this after LSU baseball’s championship win, and now I’m here seeing all of our fans. It’s surreal!

Dunne and the teammates were seen serving and interacting with the customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.