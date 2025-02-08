Louisville Volleyball's Anna DeBeer expressed her thoughts about missing out on winning the NCAA Division 1 Volleyball championship title after reaching the finals after an incredible run throughout the season. The 23-year-old revealed that she had not spoken about the loss for a long time, as it took her a lot of time to process the situation and come to terms with it.

Anna DeBeer was in peak form towards the end of the NCAA season. However, tragedy struck during the semi-finals, and she injured her ankle, ultimately preventing her from competing in the finals. The Louisville women's Volleyball team lost to Penn State after a thrilling match with a score of 1-3 (23-25, 34-32, 20-25, 17-25).

This season marked the end of DeBeer's NCAA career as a volleyball player as she began her Pro career with Indy Ignite. She took to Instagram to reflect on the NCAA finals loss and the conclusion of her collegiate career after representing Louisville for five years.

Trending

"I think it’s safe to say that this post is long overdue, but it’s taken me quite some time to process these last few weeks & put into words how much this program means to me. Although this season didn’t end the way I had hoped and dreamed for, with all the stars aligning for a perfect end to my career, I have nothing but pure gratitude for all this program has done for me these last 5 years," she wrote.

"I truly believe everything happens for a reason, even though I may not know that reason quite yet. Choosing to trust in the Lord & his plan for me has brought me so much peace during this time," she added.

Anna DeBeer expressed her gratitude for being able to represent Louisville over the years, sharing that she is excited to embark on this new chapter of her career as a Pro Volleyball player.

Anna DeBeer on Louisville Volleyball's performance in the NCAA Division 1 finals

Anna DeBeer competes in the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Anna DeBeer got emotional as she expressed her thoughts after the team's loss in the finals of the NCAA Division I Volleyball championships. She revealed how the team had worked very hard all around the year to come and missing out on the trophy getting so close was heartbreaking.

“It's very unfortunate, just the situation with my injury, and it just seemed like all the stars were aligning for such a perfect game in Louisville, finishing my career. We worked so freaking hard all year to get where we are, and it was just so close. So, I think that's what's really hard," she told WDRB News.

DeBeer lauded the team for putting up a tough fight and dominating the second set. She expressed her discontent with being unable to help the team due to the unfortunate injury.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old thanked the fans for their unwavering support throughout the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback