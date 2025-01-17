‘This setback does not define me’ - Yul Moldauer breaks silence after receiving a 16-month suspension from US Anti-Doping Agency

The United States Anti-Doping Agency has suspended World Championships bronze medalist and Tokyo Olympian Yul Moldauer over whereabouts failure. The gymnast recently opened up about the situation and vowed to come back stronger from the setback.

Moldauer has been one of the most promising athletes on the USA men's gymnastics team. In 2017, he won a World Championships bronze medal on the floor. In 2021, he qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, and in 2023 he was part of the American team that stormed to the bronze medal at the Antwerp World Championships.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, January 17, Moldauer shared the news of his suspension with a lengthy post, writing,

Trending

“I want to personally share some important news with you before it becomes public. I have received a 16-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) due to a whereabouts violation. I want to be absolutely clear: I have never tested positive for any banned substances in my career. For over a decade, I have proudly upheld the values of clean sport and fair competition.”

Yul Moldauer explained that the first two missed tests were because he was at competitions, where he subsequently gave in-competition tests at the drug testing stations and passed. The American added that his third missed test was after the Olympic Trials. At that time, the gymnast wasn't at the exact decided location when the tester arrived and tried to drive back but missed his test officer, leading to his third missed test.

Opening up about his feelings on the situation, Moldauer wrote,

“This experience has been incredibly difficult, but it has also given me the chance to reflect, grow, and come back stronger. I am now in a better mental and physical place and more determined than ever to continue pursuing my goals. This setback does not define me. My focus remains on rebuilding trust, staying dedicated to the sport I love, and working tirelessly to represent Team USA at the LA 2028 Olympics.”

Yul Moldauer has served a part of his suspension already and will be back to action in January 2026.

Yul Moldauer set to appear at Simone Biles’ ‘2025 Biles Invitational’

On Sunday, February 2, Yul Moldauer is set to make an appearance at legendary gymnast Simone Biles’ eponymous competition, the Biles Invitational. The event will take place at the World Champions Centre in Texas, and Moldauer will be in attendance for an autograph. Also joining him will be gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Casimir Schmidt.

Before this appearance, the 28-year-old had been a part of Simone Biles' GOAT Tour in 2024. The tour began on September 16 in California and went on to perform over 30 shows, coming to an end on November 3 in Michigan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback