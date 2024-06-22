"This tells me I'm prepared, I just need to put it all together" - Sha'Carri Richardson opens up after clocking 10.88s in heats at U.S Olympic Trials

Sha'Carri Richardson has begun her outing at the U.S Olympic Track and Field Trials, and she's done it with a bang. Competing in Eugene, she clocked a 10.88 to win her heat despite a stumble and advance to the semifinals.

Richardson comes into the Trials a heavy favorite for the win as she targets her Olympic debut. Three years ago, she stormed to gold at the trials for the Tokyo Games, only to be suspended later due to marijuana usage.

Now, the 2023 World Champion is back to the Hayward Field for the Olympic Trials and started strongly by winning her 100m heat after clocking 10.88 seconds. Her time was also the fastest of the day.

Trending

Speaking on her opening day at the U.S Olympic Track and Field Trials, Sha'Carri Richardson told NBC after the race,

“Looking back, definitely didn't have the start that I've been training to have in this moment but still, not panicking, staying patient, and knowing that, no matter what's going on, to continue to run my race. This just tells me I'm prepared, I just need to put it all together.”

Richardson went on to add that one of the most rewarding aspects of competing a the Trials was ten support that came with it, saying,

"I would definitely say I am enjoying just the recognition of hard work, the support that comes with it and just understanding how different and in tune with myself, that is unbelievable."

"And the fact that the world can see it, so much work I've done on myself, for myself, and the world receives that, I'm appreciative, and I will always show up for my fans."

Expand Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson set to compete for a spot in the finals at the U.S Olympic Track and Field Trials

Having topped the chart for the heats of the women's 100m sprint, Sha'Carri Richardson will now move on to the semifinals as she bids to make it to her first ever Olympic Games. Standing in her way will be quite a few hurdles, although she remains a favorite to make it through to the finals.

Alongside Richardson, the likes of Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, Tamari Davis, Tamara Clark, Jenna Prandini, and Aleia Hobbs have also moved on to this next round. While the line-up for the semifinals isn't out yet, fans can expect a thrilling race.

Sha'Carri Richardson will first take to the track at Eugene at 5:58 PM local time. If she makes it through to the finals, she'll be back to Hayward Field at 7:50 PM for the finals. Fans eager to catch her in action can tune into NBC, NBC's Peacock, or the USA Network for a live stream of the races.