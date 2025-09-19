"This wasn’t my title to hold on to"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes feelings clear on breaking 40 year old 400m feat 

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her thoughts about winning the title at the World Athletics Championships 2025. The American athlete dominated the line up in the women's 400m and clocked 47.78s to clinch the World Championship title.In the process, McLaughlin-Levrone became the first woman to break the 48-second barrier in the event in 40 years, while falling short of the world record that stands at 47.60s set in 1985 by Marita Koch. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opted to go out of her comfort zone this season and compete in the 400m while leaving her pet event, the 400m hurdles, behind.The American athlete spoke about switching her events this season and winning the title at the world championships in a post-match interview. McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her elation about her performance and shared how track fans were longing to witness an incredible race in the 400m. Moreover, she expressed her gratitude for being able to put forward a strong performance and credited her coach for helping her to develop a mindset to push her limits.&quot;I see things online. I see what people say, and ultimately, that's okay, and that's what makes the sport great. I think they want to see great matchups. They want to see people be uncomfortable, and I think today was a really great race. I'm grateful to put myself in that position to bring an exciting event to our sport, and at the end of the day, this wasn't my title to hold on to; it's mine to gain. So, Bobby uses boxing terms that you've got to go out there and take your belt, it's not yours, and so, it really was about running the best race I could, and I'm grateful,&quot; she said.Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about changing events Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competes on Day 6 at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettySydney McLaughlin-Levrone made a major decision to switch events for the 2025 season before the Prefontaine Classic. She spoke about her decision to compete in a new event in an interview with Olympics.com. The American athlete shared that she wanted to challenge herself and step out of her comfort zone while competing against the best athletes in the world.&quot;I view this as a challenge. It's not as comfortable, but I want to challenge myself. I feel like this is the year I want to step out of the box and challenge myself in a different way. Obviously, it's uncomfortable, but I'm just excited to see where,&quot; she said.Furthermore, she expressed her excitement to embark on a new journey and push her limits while striving for greatness in the sport.