"This is how we win" - Riley Gaines along with several athletes sue President Joe Biden's administration following Title IX revisions

Riley Gaines, along with other female athletes, filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration after the revision in Title IX.

Gaines, accompanied by other female athletes, college students, parents State Attorneys General, Independent Women's Forum, Parents Defending Education, and Speech First, brought a legal claim against the Biden administration after an update to the Title IX policy.

Biden's administration disclosed the new updates on Friday, April 26, 2024, that will be effective from August 1, 2024. Amongst other revisions, the new updates refrain the schools and other affiliated educational institutes from prohibiting transgender students from using restrooms aligning with their gender identities.

Gaines took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform her fans about the decision and shared a picture of the lawsuit.

"We're suing the Biden Administration's Dept of Education," Gaines wrote. "This is how we win. Let's gooooo"

Further, while speaking to the Independent Women's Forum, the former University of Kentucky swimmer conveyed her opinion, stating the new provisions nullify the essence of Title IX.

"Women and men are equal, but we are not the same," the former NCAA swimmer said. "Sex does not equal gender identity, but according to the Biden administration’s illegal and discriminatory new Omnibus Title IX rule, it is perfectly acceptable to strip away the sole purpose of Title IX – to provide equal opportunity for women under the law.

"Now, protections meant for women under the country’s landmark sex equality law have been eliminated. I have no doubt that we will not only win this lawsuit but also expose how anti-woman this president and his administration truly are," she added.

"They are saying all are welcome except for women" - Riley Gaines voices her opinion on the Title IX after amendments

In addition to Riley Gaines, the Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina states also countered the new revisions in Title IX.

According to Gaines, Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination against students in any school or any other educational institution that receives funding from the federal government, was invalidated after Biden's new upends.

During an interview with Fox News, she criticized the recent developments, stating they will not only hamper women's sports but other private places, including locker rooms, bathrooms, and changing spaces.

"They are saying all are welcome except for women," she said. "This is the most as-nine, I would say the most anti-woman, anti-reality pursuit we have seen from this administration this far.

"It is something that not only abolishes women's sports as we know it, this will allow the men in women's locker rooms, bathrooms, changing space, this would potentially allow men's be housed in dorm rooms with women."