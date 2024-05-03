"This is the worst thing for a steepler"- Fans react to Emma Coburn missing out on Paris Olympics 2024 due to ankle injury

Fans reacted to three-time Olympian Emma Coburn missing out on her fourth Olympic Games after suffering an ankle injury last week at the Shanghai Diamond League.

Coburn became the first American to win an Olympic medal in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The following year, she won a gold medal at the World Championships.

Last year at the USATF Track and Field Championships, the 33-year-old sustained a minor injury but continued to compete, finishing second to qualify for the World Championships. However, she finished 28th in the heats at Budapest. Coburn was set to return to competition for the first time since the World Championships but has faced another major injury. It will see her sit out the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Emma Coburn announced on Instagram that she had broken her ankle during a water jump at the Shanghai Diamond League, and it would take her a minimum of six weeks to get back to jogging. The Olympic medalist wouldn't be able to compete at the Olympic trials in June, missing out on her fourth Olympic Games.

Fans online were disappointed hearing the news of Coburn having to miss out on the 2024 Paris Olympics due to the injury. One of them claimed that an ankle injury was the worst thing that could happen to a steeplechaser.

"My heart sank reading this. Ugh, this is the worst thing for a steepler (steeplechaser)" the fan wrote.

"Awwwwww...God heal...[( the steeple chase obstacles need to be modernized and the very unpredictable water jump, needs to be eliminated as a barrier because there are uncertainty jumping in the water. This obstacle seems treacherous...hurdles alone should be enough," wrote another fan.

"Sorry to hear! That’s gotta be frustrating," one user commented.

Several other fans wished Emma Coburn a speedy recovery.

"Awful news. Emma's first meet of 2024 and it results in injury. Hoping for a speedy recovery @emmajcoburn," a fan expressed.

"I’m heartbroken not to see Emma this year," wrote another fan.

"Resilience and grit. Speedy recovery and see ya in a few miles," a user commented.

Emma Coburn's illustrious national career

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Emma Coburn has earned several medals across the Olympics and World Championships. In the national competitions across America, the 33-year-old has dominated the 3000m steeplechase for the last decade.

Coburn won her first USA Track and Field Championship in 2011, winning a gold in the 3000m steeplechase. She has won the event nine times consecutively since then, winning the three Olympic trials as well during that period.

At last year's national championships, Coburn earned a silver medal, breaking her streak of 10 consecutive wins.