"This is so wrong.... Girls are getting hurt" - Caitlyn Jenner reacts to transgender athlete dominating 60m hurdles in Boston event

Caitlyn Jenner recently expressed her resentment towards transgender athlete CeCe Telfer for competing in the women's category at the Women's Invitational in Boston earlier this year.

Lately, an image of Telfer resurfaced on the internet, where the transgender athlete is seen preparing for the race in the lineups along with the other athletes at the starting blocks. The incident took place during the invitational 60m hurdles race in Boston in February.

The 6-foot-2 athlete secured fifth position in the preliminary round of the event, earning a spot to compete in the finals. However, Telfer was disqualified from the finals owing to a false start.

Jenner, who has been vocal in expressing her views against the participation of transgender athletes competing against women, took to X (formerly Twitter) to assert dissent and questioned the parents of the women athletes for letting Telfer compete.

"THIS IS SO WRONG," Jenner wrote. "How can we allow this to continue?! How can men and women - mothers and fathers - stand idly by and allow this to happen to their daughters?! We the people are fed up! We cannot vote for people (Dems) that want this insanity to persist! Girls are getting HURT!"

Telfer previously competed in the men's category and became the first openly transgender athlete to secure a win at the NCAA Championships. Telfer secured this victory in the 400m hurdles in 2019.

"Don’t ever come after my family" - Caitlyn Jenner slams Martina Navratilova on being called a "hypocrite"

Caitlyn Jenner and Martina Navratilova engage in a war of words over President Joe Biden's proclamation of Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter.

Caitlyn Jenner recently took a dig at the former tennis player Martina Navratilova after the latter referred to her as a "hypocrite."

Jenner criticized United States President Joe Biden for proclaiming the Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter and destroying family structures.

Navratilova responded to Jenner's statement by shedding light on the former athlete's family structure and wrote:

"So says a divorcee….6 children with 3 different wives and it’s the left that is destroying the family? Got it… what a pathetic hypocrite."

Navratilova's remark did not sit well with Caitlyn Jenner, who gave a response of her own, emphasizing her family's success.

"Last time I checked @Martina I raised one of the most successful families in the world, with the most amazing women - their mothers - by my side. You’re the hypocrite. You support dems that want men in women’s sport, ruining Title IX. Don’t ever come after my family! Tasteless!!!"

