Tia Jones' fiancé Xavier Worthy gushes over her appearance from Chiefs vs Texans playoff game

Kansas City Chiefs player Xavier Worthy recently commented on her fiancee, Tia Jones' post. Jones was present at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs' playoff victory against the Texans by a margin of 23-14.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt performed impressively for the Chiefs and scored a touchdown each. The Chiefs are in a leading position in the AFC West Conference table with 15 wins and 2 losses to their name.

Jones who was present in the stadium took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her time at the stadium in which she can be seen in a brown jacket and red dress.

Worthy reacted to her fiance's post and shared a few emojis in the comment section of the post in appreciation of the track athlete's look.

Screenshot of Worthy's comment on Jones' post (Image via: Jones' Instagram handle)

Tia Jones opens up about her mental health after facing an injury at the 2024 US Indoor nationals

Jones during the Women's 60m hurdles finals event of the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Tia Jones recently spoke about her mental situation after the ACL injury she faced during the US Indoor Nationals 2024. This came just after she broke the 60m hurdles indoor record in the tournament.

In a podcast, Jones shared that everyone was wondering about how she caught the ACL injury as it is not common in track and field. She also mentioned that she was mentally down after the injury but she knew how to deal with it being a professional athlete. She said (via The Pregame Podcast, 12:21 onwards):

"It was hard I am not gonna lie to y'all, dark times and I cried a lot like a baby. Imagine being the fastest in the world and then at the same very second you still win and you tear your ACL and an ACL injury isn't even common in track and field. So, everybody was like how did you tear your ACL, we don't know... Mentally it was hard but when you are a professional athlete... you got to put that to your side."

Tia Jones clocked a run time of 7.67 seconds in the 60m hurdles event last February during the US Indoor Championships. However, just a month later, she was pushed down to the second position in the all-time list by Devynne Charlton who bettered the record by 0.02 seconds (7.65s).

