Tia Jones gives 4-word reaction to fans hyping up her and fiance Xavier Worthy as NFL's 'young power couple'

Tia Jones expressed her thoughts as one fan called her and the Kansas City Chiefs' Xavier Worthy young power couple of the NFL. The American hurdler made her relationship public with Worthy following last year's NFL draft and has attended nearly all of the Chiefs' games this season to support the wide receiver.

A sports culture brand, Girl Talks Sports, highlighted the story of the couple in an Instagram post following the Chiefs' victory in the AFC Championship game. Calling Jones and Worthy as the young power couple of NFL, the brand shared their journey with a series of pictures.

Jones reposted the video on her Instagram stories and was flattered by the praise.

"Aw I love this," Tia Jones remarked.

Tia Jones' Instagram story

Jones, who is the second fastest 60m hurdler in history, attended the Chiefs' AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium and celebrated the victory with Worthy. The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to secure their third consecutive Super Bowl trip, and Jones is confident that they will complete the historic three-peat.

"We bringing that bowl back to the city 🤍♥️ !!!!," she wrote.

While it's not known when the couple started dating each other, Jones revealed the receiver had approached her through Instagram but she ignored it. However, she moved to Texas in the following months and eventually agreed to go on a date with Worthy, who was in the state playing college football for the Texas Longhorns.

"God made me late to that dinner" - Tia Jones recalled first meeting with Xavier Worthy in Texas

Wanda Diamond League - Tia Jones in action (Source: Getty)

Speaking during an appearance on The Pregame podcast with Tokyo and Sydnee, Tia Jones revealed she was once late to a dinner with her friends in Texas when she met her fiance Xavier Worthy for the first time. The Chiefs' receiver took the opportunity to ask her out on a date and the rest is history.

"That's why God made me late to that dinner because I met my man," Jones said.

The couple made their first public appearance after the 2024 NFL Draft, where Worthy was the Chiefs’ first-round pick at the No. 28 spot. The rookie WR took Jones on a ride in a private jet to celebrate being drafted by Kansas City and the 60m hurdler made the relationship official by sharing pictures on her Instagram stories afterward.

The couple got engaged in July, a week after buying a house together, and are now headed for the Super Bowl.

