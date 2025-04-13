Tia Jones rocks white top and blue jeans as she heads out shopping

Tia Jones shared a photo of herself rocking a new outfit in a recent Instagram update. The American track and field athlete went out on a shopping trip after her impressive performance at Grand Slam Track.

Ad

Jones won gold at the World U20 Championship in 2016 in Poland in the women’s 4x100m relay and won gold again in 100m hurdles in Finland two years later. Jones is regarded as one of the world's top young talents. She also won the 100m and 200m hurdles and broke both national and junior Olympic records at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championship.

After her latest triumph at Grand Slam Track, Jones enjoyed a shopping trip and posted a photo of herself sporting a white top and blue jeans on her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Tia Jones' story post on Instagram (@tia.ajones/ig)

Jones was previously engaged to Xavier Worthy, wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. Their engagement ended in March with a legal battle boiling between the two.

Ad

Tia Jones looks ahead to the future after her win at Grand Slam Track

A fiery world leading time of 12.63 seconds run in the 100m hurdles saw Tia Jones triumph at the Grand Slam Track opener in Kingston, Jamaica. She was added to the race as a last-minute challenger, but she came out of the Grand Slam Track event as champion, pulling off an upset against a star-studded field.

Ad

She shared her thoughts on Instagram after her impressive triumph, and also looked ahead to the future.

"World lead gyal 🇺🇸 I had an amazing time at the first ever Grand Slam Track in Kingston Jamaica! Coming into this meet and not even being on this list to winning the hurdles with a world leading time and snagging 2nd place over all from points is breathtaking! So much to brush up on and super excited for what’s next to come. See you in Miami," her caption said.

Ad

Ad

Tia Jones pulled off a big upset in the opening event of Grand Slam Track, and managed to finish ahead of two Olympic champions in Masai Russell (Paris) and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Tokyo).

Jones will next head to the second Grand Slam Track event of the season that is scheduled to take place in Miami from May 2-4. The 24-year-old will also have her sights set on qualifying for this year's World Athletics Championships and the 2028 LA Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More