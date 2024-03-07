Almost a year before the start of the competition in Apeldoorn, fans bought tickets for the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships rapidly. As a result, the tickets for the championships are no longer available for purchase.

Steven Mills, Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group tweeted about the sold-out tickets, calling it "The Bol-effect." Individual session tickets for Saturday evening, featuring the women's 400m, have already sold out.

The Omnisport Apeldoorn will be the hub of the athletics world from March 6 to 9, 2025, and the Netherlands will once again turn orange for an incredible top sporting event. The European Athletics Indoor Championships will be held in the Netherlands for the third time, following events in Rotterdam (1973) and The Hague (1989).

The Royal Dutch Athletics Federation aims to inspire both the youth and the elderly with these championships, while also setting higher standards for quality and overall experience.

The Netherlands came in second place in the medal standings and won three gold medals at the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships held in Istanbul last month. Unexpectedly, Douwe Amels won the high jump, while Femke Bol secured gold in the 400m and led the Netherlands to victory in the 4x400 meters, setting a championship record.

Femke Bol sets a new world record in the 400 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Championships

Dutch athlete Femke Bol broke her 400m world record on Saturday at the indoor global athletics championships. She had previously set the record at the Dutch championships two weeks ago but managed to beat it by 0.07s with her victory in 49.17 seconds.

Femke Bol, who won the 400m hurdles championship at the World Championships in Budapest last August, has now won the gold medal in the 400m race at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Her teammate and training partner, Lieke Klaver, finished second with a time of 50.16.

For the first time in the history of the Indoor World Championship, two Dutch competitors made it to the podium in the same event. The first and second positions were secured by the Dutch athletes, while the third position was taken by Alexis Holmes from the United States, who achieved a personal best time of 50.24.

After this remarkable achievement for the Netherlands, Femke Bol made a statement after the match, during the press conference, saying:

"To make this a Dutch one-two, we've trained so hard together."

For the World Championships, Femke Bol won first place with an impressive performance. She added:

“I knew I needed a really good race to win this gold. I knew I had to open fast, and once you open fast you have to keep going because you’ll die anyway.”