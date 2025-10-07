  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Time to ship off again!"- Mikaela Shiffrin gets real after concluding training camp in Argentina while aiming for Winter Olympics dreams

"Time to ship off again!"- Mikaela Shiffrin gets real after concluding training camp in Argentina while aiming for Winter Olympics dreams

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:35 GMT
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men
Mikaela Shiffrin shares glimpses of her training camp (Image Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin is the most decorated skier to have even taken to the slopes. The American has led an incredible skiing career and as she gears up for yet another record-breaking season, she recently gave fans a glimpse of her training camp in Argentina.

Ad

Shiffrin initially rose to fame in 2013, when she won her first World Cup race at just 17-years-old. Since then, she has gone on to claim 157 World Cup podium finishes and win 100 World Cup races. She has also won 11 discipline titles and five overall titles.

As she gears up for the 2025-2026 FIS alpine skiing season and the Winter Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin recently gave fans a glimpse of her preparations for the upcoming year. Taking to Instagram, she shared snaps from her training camp in Argentina and got real, writing,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Training camp was 💸💸. Time to ship off again.”
Ad

The 2025-2026 FIS Alpine skiing World Cup season will kick off in late October with Giant Slalom races in Soelden, Austria. Meanwhile, the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place between February 6 and 22.

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on her motivation to continue skiing

Shiffrin at a Team USA Photo Shoot (Image Source: Getty)
Shiffrin at a Team USA Photo Shoot (Image Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin is undoubtedly one of the greatest skiers of all-time. Recently, in an interview with Self Magazine, Shiffrin looked back on her earliest goal as a ski racer, saying,

Ad
“When I was little, I would watch Bodhi Miller ski; he was my biggest idol. And Marlies Schild and Marcel Hirscher and Hermann Maier and Lindsay Vonn, of course—I watched all of the greatest in the sport. I’d think, “They’re the best, so I want to be the best.” I didn’t really know what qualified that, but the most obvious thing was the season titles, winning races, the overall globe, those kinds of things.”
Ad

She went on to add that this same goal motivates her today, explaining,

“That goal has driven me. It’s been broad enough that even when I hit 50, or when I hit 87 or even now at 99 and 100, people ask why I’m so motivated. The answer is that I still have the capability to be one of the best ski racers in the world, and as long as I have that ability, I’m willing to try. It’s hard, but it’s a challenge that I want to take on.”

Outside of her success on the FIS World Cup circuit, Mikaela Shiffrin is also a eight-time World Champion. Meanwhile, the American’s Olympic career has seen her win two golds and one silver medal.

About the author
Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhi Acharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications