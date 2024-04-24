"To prioritize my health and well-being" - Trinity Thomas withdraws from Pacific Rim Championships to continue treatment in Gainesville

Trinity Thomas has announced that she is withdrawing from the upcoming Pacific Rim Championships, which was set to be her first international competition in six years. The Championships are scheduled to take place at the Coliseo El Pueblo Arena in Cali, Colombia between the 21st and 28th of April.

Thomas was one of America's fastest-rising stars when she made her senior debut in 2017. A year after this, she was named to the US national team, clinching silver in the all-around at the Tokyo World Cup, and a team gold at the Pan American Championships.

However, things soon went downhill for the 23-year-old. An ankle injury forced her to forgo elite gymnastics ahead of the 2020 Olympics, after which she turned her focus to participating on the collegiate level, competing for the Florida Gators.

In July 2023, Trinity Thomas announced her intention to return to the elite level, with hopes of making it to the Paris Olympics.

Announcing her decision to withdraw from the event, Thomas took to social media to write:

“My focus going into this summer has been to prioritize my health and well-being while pursuing my return to elite gymnastics. At this time, it is more beneficial for me to stay in Gainesville for consistent treatment and training. With that being said, I have chosen to withdraw for the Pacific Rim Championships.”

She added that she was grateful to be a part of the national team again and looked forward to being back in competition next month.

When and how to watch Trinity Thomas in action at the Core Hydration Classic?

While Trinity Thomas won't be competing at the Pacific Rim Championships, fans will get to witness the gymnast back in action soon enough. The ex-Florida Gator will take to the mat at the upcoming Core Hydration Classic, slated to be held on May 17 and 18 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from the official website, usagymclassic.com. For fans who can't make it to Connecticut, USA Gymnastics' YouTube channel will provide a livestream of certain events. Additionally, some parts of the competition will also be broadcast on NBC.