“Together, we can make a difference” - Simone Biles makes a heartfelt appeal to fans

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, with numerous wins including 30 world championship titles to her name. Recently, the American joined forces with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help children while urging fans to show their support for the organization as well.

Ad

The Make-A-Wish foundation is a non-profit organization that grants children with critical illnesses their most cherished wish. The foundation is present across nearly 50 countries, and fulfills the wishes of kids aged between 3 and 17. Often, Make-A-Wish helps kids meet their celebrity heroes, and Biles has previously fulfilled the wish of multiple children.

In a video shared on her Instagram account, the gymnast urged fans to show their support for the foundation. She said,

Ad

Trending

“Hi, I'm Simone Biles, and I'm proud to be a friend of Make A Wish. This world wish month, I'm partnering with Make A Wish to help grant more life changing wishes to children with critical illness. I try to support the foundation and children's wishes whenever possible as I know how impactful it can be for so many. You can help make a wish come true too. Find out about all the different ways you can become a wish maker at wishmaker.org. Together, we can make a difference.”

Ad

Ad

Biles has previously helped grant the wish of aspiring gymnast Lana, spending some time in the gym with the youngster.

Simone Biles donates $50,000 to non-profit for foster children

Biles speaks to the media at the 2023 U.S. Classic (Image Source: Getty)

Over the years, Simone Biles has often used her platform for philanthropy. In October 2024, the gymnast donated $50,000 to Friends of the Children, a non-profit organization that helps provide mentors for children raised in foster care.

Ad

Having been a foster child herself, Biles emphasized the importance of the organization’s work to her, telling USA Today Sports,

"It's so important to me because I can see myself in these kids and what they go through and what they grow through. Sometimes the statistics can be against you, but having someone like me advocate for these kids, and knowing I went through some of the same similar situations that these kids have gone through and come out of it on top really inspires them.”

Biles has been partnered with Friends of the Children since 2020, and has often shown her support for the foundation. In 2023, the American dedicated her second Wheatiea box to the organization. That same year, she also helped the foundation expand in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More