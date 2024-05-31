Tokyo Olympic champion Gable Steveson set to join Buffalo Bills as defensive lineman

Gable Steveson, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in 125 Kg, is set to join the Buffalo Bills to try out a football career. The two-time NCAA champion transitioned to a WWE career following the Olympic Games but was released from the contract earlier this month.

After winning the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, Steveson made a brief appearance at WWE SummerSlam in August. Nearly a week later, WWE announced that it had signed the Olympic champion on a NIL. Steveson announced his retirement from professional wrestling in 2022, leaving his shoes on the mat after winning the 285lbs NCAA title.

Following a year and a half long stint at WWE, Steveson was released from the contract on May 3. He played his last match on January 5, 2024, defeating Cedric Alexander at SmackDiwn: New Year's Revolution. The 24-year-old is now set to embark on a football career with Buffalo Bills.

Gable Steveson’s agent confirmed the signing to ESPN's Adam Schedte, claiming that the deal was a ‘standard rookie three-year deal’. The Olympic champion expressed excitement about joining Bills to try out a career in American Football. Bills' official X account also confirmed the signing.

"I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football," Steveson said (via ESPN).

"I am grateful to Coach [Sean] McDermott, [general manager] Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity," he added.

Steveson has the opportunity to become the only second-ever athlete to win both an Olympic gold medal and a Super Bowl ring after Bob Hayes. He is expected to join the team as a defensive lineman, and per Bills’ coach Sean McDermott, he has the potential to make a difference.

Gable Steveson had expressed the desire to compete in the Paris Olympics before signing with the Buffalo Bills

While Gable Steveson was having a good time in WWE in 2023, he revealed that he was missing being on the mats. The NCAA champion had even expressed the desire to compete in the Paris Olympics 2024.

"I miss being on the mats. I miss showcasing my skills every year and going out there and putting on a good show and going out there and winning the national tournament. I miss it. I still have that competitive fighter and hope to get back out there really soon. I know the Olympics is next year, and I hope to be a part of that and keep moving forward and keep winning big titles for the USA also," he told MMAFighting.com.

Steveson further expressed that he wanted to achieve the status of great Bruce Baumgartner, and have multiple medals like him. He did make a return later at the 2023 US Open Wrestling Championships and won a gold medal.

Gable Steveson secured qualification for the World Championships, but chose to opt-out. Similarly, he qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials but once again did not participate.