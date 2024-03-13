Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Richard Torrez lauds Omari Jones on Paris 2024 qualification

Heavy weight boxer Richard Torrez Jr. has reacted to Omari Jones qualifying for Paris Olympics. Jones won the 71kg class at the 2024 Olympic Games World Qualifying Tournament against India's Nishant Dev.

He was the fifth and final American to take the ring. Jones claimed a 4-1 victory following a 5-0 lead in the first round. After his victory, the young boxer exided pride and said (via USA Boxing):

"I am offically an Olympian. This is for the kids in Orlando, and it is to show them that it is possible and that you can do it. I thought it was impossible at one part of my life, but I made it happen."

Jones, who won a silver medal in the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships, added:

"Orlando, I am coming home an Olympian!"

Torrez congratulated Jones, 21, on Instagram, writing:

"Welcome to the club bro!"

Richard Torrez Jr's post.

"Things are starting to heat up" - Richard Torrez on fight month

Torrez, who is often described as the "real-life Rocky," is set to take on Donald Haynesworth on March 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The super heavy weight boxer from central California has been preparing for the match.

He recently shared a video on Instagram, saying:

"Things are starting to heat up! Fight month!!!

Torrez, 24, also shared a poster for the fight on his Instagram handle:

The American boxer is regarded for his knockout streak. Boxing promoter Bob Arum had lauded Torrez in October 2023, saying he's too good to be true. He said (as per Yahoo Sports):

"He's (Torrez) got everything you want to see and has the ability to be a major, major star in this sport. I'm sure as he develops, he's going to be able to beat a lot of these good quality heavyweights.

"He's got a great head on his shoulders, too, and that gives you hope."

Richard Torrez, a 5-0 (5) pro, won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics after facing Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the final.