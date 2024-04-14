Tom Jones Memorial Results today: Noah Lyles and Jacious Sears clinch the lead in men's and women's 100m | Day 2

Day 2 of the 2024 Tom Jones Memorial witnessed a few stunning performances from elite athletes including Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, and Tamara Davis.
The 2024 Tom Jones Memorial was slated to take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 12 and 13, at the Percy Beard Track in Gainesville, Florida. 2023 World Champion Noah Lyles secured a gold medal after clocking 10.01 seconds in the 100m.
Tamara Davis secured the top position after registering 10.94 seconds and leaving behind Melissa Jefferson (10.94) and Talitha Diggs (11.01). 2024 World Indoor Athletics Champion Grant Holloway clinched the lead in the men's 110m hurdles, clocking 13.21 seconds.
Final event results of the 2024 Tom Jones Memorial
The results of the final events at the 2024Tom Jones Memorial are given below:
Women's Discus Throw:
- Gracelyn Leiseth - 51.93
- Mensi Stiff - 50.77
- Makayla Long - 50.63
Men's Discuss Throw
- Zane Forist - 55.00
- Tanner Watson - 54.45
- Jevan Parara - 51.13
Women's 100M Hurdles at the 2024 Tom Jones Memorial
- Yvette Haris - 13.41
- Cathrina Morris - 13.45
- Ashanti Harvey - 13.69
Men's 110m Hurdles
- Nathaniel Rayan - 13.97
- Micah Hairston - 13.99
- Naseem Smith 14.17
Women's Pole Vault
- Rachel Homoly - 4.04
- Sophie Fong - 3.89
- Tenly Kuhn - 3.89
Women's 400m
- Oke Opeyemi - 53.74
- Charlee Crawford - 54.13
- Tia Williams - 54.26
Men's 400m
- Salim Epps - 46.80
- Bradley Peralta - 47.17
- Shakeem McKay - 47.21
Men's Hammer Throw Invite
- Tarik Robinson O'Hagan - 67.69
- William Gross IV - 66.35
- Eli Winter - 65.64
Women's 4x100m Relay
- USA Red - 41.94
- USA White - 41.99
- LSU - 43.05
Men's Discuss Throw Invite
- Claudio Romero - 64.96
- Ulaadzisalu Puchko - 60.36
- Konstantino Bouzakis - 60.20
Men's 4x100m
- Auburn - 38.64
- LSU - 38.93
- Kentucky - 38.96
Women's 800m
- Shafiqua Maloney - 1:59.97
- Gladys Chepngetich - 2:00.53
- Kelly - Ann Beckford - 2:00.70
Men's 800m
- Kimar Farquharson - 1:46.69
- Navasky Anderson - 1:46.76
- Tarees Rhoden - 1:46.82
Women's Pole Vault
- Molly Haywood - 4:39
- Sophie Guthermuth - 4.29
- Alencia Lentz - 4.29
Women's Discus Throw Invite
- Alida Van Daalen - 62.58
- Marie Forbes - 58.31
- Faith Bender - 56.91
Women's 100m hurdles invite
- Grace Stark - 12.56
- Aasia Laurencin - 12.72
- Alexandra Webster - 12.77
Men's 100m hurdles invite
- Malachi Snow 13.33
- Daniel Harrold - 13.35
- Jaheem Hayles - 13.38
Men's 110m Hurdles OD
- Grant Holloway - 13.21
- Dylan Beard - 13.33
- Jamal Britt - 13.62
Women's 400m Invite
- Kaylyn Brown - 49.95
- Aaliyah Butler - 50.05
- Amber Anning - 50.08
Women's Triple Jump Invite
- Charisma Taylor - 13.82
- Natricia Hooper - 13.62
- Anne Katta - 13.59
Men's Triple Jump Invite
- Donald Scott - 16.98
- Chengetayi Mapaya - 16.75
- Kaiwan Culmer - 16.60
Women's 400m OD
- Alexsis Holmes -50.65
- Stacey Williams - 50.71
- Britton Wilson - 50.74
Women's Shot Put
- Lacey Stringer - 17.21
- Carlie Weiser 16.05
- Makayla Long - 15.66
Women's High Jump Invite
- Elena Kulichenko - 1.92
- Lamara Distin - 1.92
- Amaya Ugarte - 1.84
Men's 400m OD
- Byrce Deadmon - 45.20
- Matthew Boling - 45.23
- Alison Dos Santos - 45.25
Women's 100m
- Jacious Sears - 10.77
- Kalia Jackson - 11.10
- Rosemary Chukwuma - 11.12
Women's 100m OD
- Tamara Davis - 10.94
- Melissa Jefferson - 10.94
- Talitha Diggs - 11.01
Men's 100m
- Shaun Maswanganyi - 10.12
- Saminu Abdul-Rasheed - 10.13
- Godson Oghenebrume - 10.16
Men's 100m OD at the 2024 Tom Jones Memorial
- Noah Lyles - 10.01
- Kenneth Bednarek - 10.01
- Kyree King - 10.02
Women's 4x400
- Empire Athletics - 3:23.83
- USA Red - 3:24.09
- CAP Athletics - 3:25.14
Men's 4x400
- Florida - 3:01.20
- Texas A&M - 3:01.30
- LSU - 3:02.11