“Took me a while to be okay”- Gay role model Trey Cunningham dominates with double Diamond League victory

Trey Cunningham is experiencing one of his best seasons so far in his track career, having claimed two Diamond League victories. His latest came three days ago in Monaco, where he clocked 13.09 seconds to win the men’s 110m hurdles, ahead of compatriot Cordell Tinch, who recorded 13.14.

Before his Monaco triumph, Cunningham edged out another USA athlete, Dylan Beard, at the Paris Diamond League with a 13.00s run to Beard’s 13.02s where he collected a sensationally narrow win.

In addition to being one of the world’s leading hurdlers, Trey Cunningham continues to serve as a role model for other gay people who struggle with accepting themselves or coming out.

In an interview with Cero Magazine published earlier this month, the 26-year-old reflected on the idea of being a role model for others, where he shares his personal journey and challenges that came with being gay, particularly growing up without visible role models. He stated:

“It took me a while to be okay with being gay, and that was the other reason. I still feel like some kids feel that way. They feel like they have to come out, so I did it for a kid like me in some other town.”

“I want them to know that it’ll be okay. At the end of the day, it’ll be okay. It might not be the easiest at home if they’re younger, but when you get older, you get to decide who your family is, who you want to be around, who treats you nicely, who you allow in your space, and that’s hard for a lot of people to grasp,” he added.

Although he doesn’t position himself as a role model for all gay people, Cunningham is taking a stand especially for younger individuals who feel isolated the way he once did. Notably, the former World Championships silver medalist came out as gay last year in the month of July.

Trey Cunningham impresses at Michael Johnson’s inaugural Grand Slam Track

Trey Cunningham had an impressive performance at the inaugural Grand Slam Track (GST) 2025, where he featured in the Miami and Philadelphia meets. Competing in the GST Miami as a challenger, he went on to win the short hurdles group, pocketing a cash prize of $100,000.

At the Philadelphia meet, the American finished second overall in the short hurdles race group, placing first in the 100m with a time of 10.36s and third in the 110m hurdles with 13.18s. Notably, he wasn’t a part of the Kingston meet and the Los Angeles meet got cancelled.

His next goal is to earn a spot on Team USA for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where he will aim for his first Worlds gold medal.

