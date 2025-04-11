Track & Field legend shares her opinion on Gabby Thomas deserving a spot on 4x400 relay team

An X user @LsabreAvenger recently shared his list of the top 10 US Women 400m all-time list, featuring Gabby Thomas. Track and field legend and Olympian Mechelle Lewis replied to the post and gave her thoughts on Thomas.

Ad

Gabby began her track and field career in 2018. She impressed by winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 200 m and silver in the 4x100 m relay. She also clinched the silver at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, recording 21.81 seconds on the clock. She was a part of Team USA, which recorded a finish of 41.03 seconds in the 4x100 m relay at the same event to clinch gold. Gabby solidified her Olympic record by winning gold at the Paris Olympics in 2024 in the 200m category.

Ad

Trending

The track and field legend, Mechelle Lewis, recently voiced her opinion and said that Thomas should be a part of the 4x400 USA relay team and that she deserves a spot. She said:

"It’s favoritism.” I don’t want to hear anyone else say Gabby Thomas shouldn’t be on the 4x4."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mechelle Lewis represented the USA at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and was part of the Team USA at the World Championship in Osaka, Japan in 2007 where they clinched gold in the 4x100m.

Gabby Thomas crowned Grand Slam Track Champion at Kingston

Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - Source: Getty

Olympic Champion Gabby Thomas was one of the first champions at the Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica. She was a runner-up in the 400 m, and combined with her 200 m victory, she was crowned with the Grand Slam title. Thomas made a personal best in 400m; she broke her previous record from 2023, which was 49.68. She did the 400 m in 49.14 to make it her personal best in the event.

Ad

According to NBC Sports, this is what Thomas had to say in the broadcast after her race at the Grand Slam Track in Kingston:

“I’m not sure I’ve ever been more tired in my life. “Going into that, I knew that was going to be one of the hardest races of my life, just because of the talent in the field.”

Gabby's podium finish streak continued and even bettered at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Paris Olympics were defining for Gabby as she clinched gold in Women's 200 m, Women's 4x100 metres Relay and Women's 4x400 metres relay. With the fresh Grand Slam victory, Gabby has added to her medal tally as she prepares for the LA Olympics 2028.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More