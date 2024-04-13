"Track's best woman"- Fans React to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's look at the Nike Air Event in Paris

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the most renowned individuals in the track and field world. She has also been one of the most successful Nike athletes in women's track and field. She was recently seen at the Nike On Air Event held in Paris, France. The giant brand is gearing up to host all its top athletes and released its latest collection of footwear just before the 2024 Olympics.

Fraser-Pryce shared a picture from the Nike event on her Instagram account, where she was seen wearing an elegant yet classy black-colored two-piece, paired with eye-catching shoes and a white-colored watch. Upon coming across the photo, fans went gaga over the Jamaican queen.

One of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's fans portrayed their affection for her and said:

"Track's best woman."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Fan Reactions

Another admirer of the track and field star praised her look and commented:

"It's giving legend!"

Emphasizing Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's track skills, one of her admirers expressed:

"The best sprinter in history. Beautiful Shelly-Ann."

Another fan gave her the well-deserved title:

"Legend."

Complimenting Fraser-Pryce's watch, one of her fans said:

"Nice watch", with fire emojis.

Another fan of the sprinting icon embraced her look and said:

"Number 1 never 2."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's retirement

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of the most celebrated and talented women in the track and field world, is all set to retire after the Paris Olympics 2024 after 15 years. She revealed that she is forcing herself to retire so that she can prioritize her family.

"My son needs me. My husband and I have been together since before I won in 2008. He has sacrificed for me. We're a partnership, a team. And it's because of that support that I'm able to do the things that I have been doing for all these years," she said to Essence magazine.

The Paris Olympics 2024 is just 104 days away and all Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's fans are on their toes to witness the last performance of their idol.

