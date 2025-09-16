"Trans women are men"- Riley Gaines slams Brian Krassenstein for comments on trans relationships with men

  • home icon
By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 16, 2025 02:31 GMT
10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines calls out Brian Krassenstein for his comments on trans relationships with men [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts about Brian Krassenstein's comments on trans relationships with men. For the unversed, Brian as well as his twin brother Ed are writers cum entrepreneurs who are also vocal opponents of the current US administration led by President Donald Trump.

Gaines shared a screenshot of the deleted post on her X account [formerly Twitter], where Brian Krassenstein compared the trans relationships with men to the heterosexual relationships. Krassenstein also reiterated that trans women are equal to women.

Krassenstein wrote in the now deleted post,

"If you're a man who has a relationship with a trans woman, you're in a heterosexual relationship, because she is a woman and you're a man."
Gaines responded to the same by writing on her X account,

""Trans women" are men. Someone needs to tell him we're living in 2025."
Riley Gaines previously expressed her thoughts about the death of a Ukranian refugee in North Carolina, which occurred only days before the assassination of author and co-founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk. In a session for the Outkick podcast, the swimmer turned social activist remarked,

"I'm pretty shaken, to be honest with you these past few days. I mean, just the the sheer weight of evil has been so heavy across this nation, whether it was the story coming from North Carolina of the beautiful, young, innocent Ukrainian refugee who had her life taken from her at the hands of a monster."
For the unversed, Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10. The conservative activist was delivering a lecture at the Utah Valley University at the time of the incident.

When Riley Gaines reacted to the message from Charlie Kirk's wife after his assassination

Riley Gaines reacts to Erika Kirk&#039;s comments after husband Charlie Kirk&#039;s assassination [Image Source : Getty]
Riley Gaines reacts to Erika Kirk's comments after husband Charlie Kirk's assassination [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines previously shared her thoughts on the message shared by Erika Kirk, the spouse of Charlie Kirk, after her husband Charlie's assassination. In her podcast session for the Outkick channel, Gaines talked about the emotional message Erika shared about her family. In her words,

"Listening to her talk about her 3-year-old daughter, Gigi, who is the most beautiful little girl, having to answer the question of, 'Where's daddy now? Where's dad?' As she comes home, to which I think she responded beautifully, and she says, Look, he's on a work trip with Jesus. That broke me." (via OutKick podcast)
Riley Gaines further added that Charlie's sacrifices wouldn't go in vain. She also expressed that several people reached out her and many even visited the churches to promote the causes of the deceased author.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

