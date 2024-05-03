"Trey is ready to cheer" - Allyson Felix receives adorable Paris Olympics gift for newborn son

Former track and field phenom Allyson Felix recently gave birth to her second child, Trey. To celebrate the same, NBC Olympics have sent an adorable Paris Olympics t-shirt for the Olympian's son.

Felix shared a picture of the gift on her Instagram story. It was a dark-blue baby outfit with Paris 2024's logo designed on it in white. Felix expressed her excitement upon receiving the gift, writing:

"Thank you @nbcolympics! Trey is ready to cheer on Team USA!"

NBC Olympics' gift for Allyson Felix's son

Allyson Felix bagged 11 Olympic medals during her career, including seven gold and three silver. She competed in the Summer Games all the way from 2004 in Athens Games to the 2020 edition in Tokyo.

Felix is notably the only woman in the World Athletics Championships history with 20 career medals, bringing her overall medal count to 31.

Alongside being an excellent athlete, she is also one of the best advocates of motherhood.

Allyson Felix shares social media post after birth of her second child

Allyson Felix gave birth to Trey on April 10. Shortly after, she shared a heartwarming post about her baby boy on Instagram and shared multiple pictures as well.

Felix penned a heartfelt note, sharing her entire experience. After enduring a difficult first pregnancy, she was extremely grateful for having a smoother experience the other time.

She wrote:

"This journey!! After the traumatic and life threatening delivery I had with Cammy due to severe pre-eclampsia, the most important thing I wanted from this birth was for my son and I to survive. I'm so grateful to God that we did!"

She further added,

"I was blessed to have the unmedicated VBAC that I wanted so badly. Instead of sharing the usual challenges and traumas around birthing, I get to share the most beautiful, powerful, ridiculously hard yet insanely rewarding experience. My heart is bursting with gratitude because, this time it’s a story of joy and healing."

Felix added that she will continue to advocate for black maternal health so that every woman receives joy rather than fear from childbirth.