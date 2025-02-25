“Truly a GOAT” - Sha'Carri Richardson pens heartfelt note for Aleia Hobbs on 29th birthday

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a heartfelt note for fellow sprinter Aleia Hobbs as the latter turned 29. The American record holder in the 60m celebrated her 29th birthday on February 24, 2025.

Richardson took to her Instagram story to wish Hobbs on her special day, writing a touching note. Here's what she wrote:

“We getting up there 🥹😂 Happy Birthday to You! TRULY A GOAT to me since day 1 by truly being you yourself !!!! @aleiabitofthis ✨”

Screenshot of Richardson’s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ itsshacarri

While Hobbs ran for the LSU Tigers from 2014 to mid-2018, Richardson joined the program in 2018 after graduating from Carter High School and represented them for one season before turning professional in June 2019.

So far in the 2025 season, Sha'Carri Richardson is yet to make her first appearance. However, the 24-year-old confirmed her participation at this year's Prefontaine Classic, the sole Diamond League meet which will take place in the United States on July 5.

Meanwhile, Aleia Hobbs has already kicked off her 2025 season by competing at the Millrose Games in the 60m. However, she opted out of the 60m at the USA Athletics Indoor Championships.

When Aleia Hobbs picked Sha'Carri Richardson as her choice for the 2019 Bowerman Award

Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials (Photo -Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson was Aleia Hobbs' pick for the prestigious 2019 Bowerman Award. During the ceremony, a recorded speech of Hobbs explaining why Richardson deserved to win the award was shown. Here's what Hobbs said according to a post by USTFCCCA Channel, (4:09 onwards):

“Aleia Hobbs, here. Here's a couple reasons why Sha'Carri should win the Bowerman Award 10:75 100m National Champion as a freshman, ninth fastest time in history. She was a high point scorer at the national championship. She pulled off SEC sweep one in the 100, the 200 and a 4x100 and she also didn't lose in college in the 100 all season."

“She came to Baton Rouge and wrote her name in NCAA and LSU record books as a freshman. This is why she carries my pick for the Bowerman Award,” Hobbs also mentioned.

Richardson expressed excitement on hearing Hobbs speak highly of her and shared why it meant a lot to her as she considered Hobbs a major inspiration. She admired Hobbs' achievements with LSU head coach Dennis Shaver, which prompted her desire to follow in her footsteps.

She went on to receive the Bowerman Award in the female category, while Grant Holloway won in the men's division.

