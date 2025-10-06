Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec goes viral again: Paris Olympics silver medalist impresses at European Champions League 2025 with effortless style

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec has gone viral once again, owing to his performance at the European Champions League 2025, held in Istanbul, Turkey. He gave his country a 1-0 lead after defeating German competitor Paul Fröhlich in a nail-biting 17-15 finish, before his compatriot Mustafa Inan made it 2-0 with a win over another German, Christian Reitz, to seal the deal for Turkey and earn the gold.
At the European Champions League, Dikec once again drew attention for his composure, shooting effortlessly without any protective earwear or special equipment. With his opponent hitting a 9.7, Dikec responded with a perfect 10.0, earning loud cheers from the home crowd and media.
This video, originally shared by TRT Spor Yıldız, the sports TV channel in Turkey established by TRT, went viral on X after being reposted by a verified user. The post has since gained over 800k views, 28k likes, 1.2k retweets and more than 240 comments.
One of Yusuf Dikec’s fans praised his aura, comparing him to legendary athletes such as LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Tiger Woods and Serena Williams, while suggesting he stands out even among them and wrote:
“Not LeBron. Not Brady. Not Messi. Not Ohtani. Not Tiger. Not Serena. Not anybody. No single athlete in the world has more aura than my man Yusuf.”
Another fan sent satirical remark about the Turkish shooting federation’s approach while praising Dikec’s talent, saying:
“I’m obsessed with the idea that the Turkish shooting board is too lazy to run local civil tournaments so they just decided to enroll an assassin and call it a day. Saved them the cash and won them the medals”
Earlier, during the Paris Olympics 2024, he made the headlines for his shooting style, a video which went viral across the internet. He also returned home with a silver in the 10m air pistol Mixed team event in the Olympics.
Yusuf Dikec opens up on dual nature of fame after Paris Olympics success
Following his success at the Paris Olympics, Yusuf Dikec reflected on the dual nature of fame, sharing how being a public figure has limited the personal freedom he once had, but he finds joy in being appreciated and warmly received by people. In an interview with the global governing body ISSF in June 2025, he stated:
"When you go somewhere, suddenly everyone's eyes are on you, you can no longer behave freely. You can't just go to a café with friends, have a coffee or eat something without being noticed. But on the other hand - when you see that people, regardless of their opinion, conviction or political affiliation, still accept you, like you, welcome you and take an interest in you - that makes you incredibly happy as a person."
Additionally, he shared that despite the fame and popularity he has gained, he doesn’t believe his personality has changed. Instead, he feels that his success has helped make shooting more widely recognized both in Turkey and internationally. However, his lifestyle remains unchanged as he continues training and living as usual.