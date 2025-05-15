Turkish Volleyball star Melissa Vargas and teammate Zehra Güneş enjoy vacation in Vegas

Melissa Vargas was spotted in Las Vegas, enjoying a holiday alongside her international teammate Zehra Güneş, in her latest highlights on Instagram. Vargas plays as an opposite and outside hitter for Fenerbahçe Opet and the Turkey women's national volleyball team. She recently concluded the Turkish Volleyball League season with Fenerbahçe.

Vargas, aged 25, was originally born in Cuba and initially played for their national team. She switched national allegiances and became eligible to represent Turkey in national competitions in 2023, and has led the team to numerous victories. She guided Turkey to gold medals at the 2023 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League, the European Women’s Volleyball Championship, and the Volleyball World Cup.

In a post on Instagram, Vargas can be seen having a wonderful time in Las Vegas alongside her national teammate Zehra Güneş following the conclusion of the Turkish Volleyball League season. Güneş plays for VakıfBank at the club level. Vargas captioned the post with:

"Life is a journey, not a destination. Every experience is a lesson and true wisdom comes from experience"

Vargas is also a world record holder in women's volleyball, posting a serve speed of 112 km/h during the 2023 European Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Melissa Vargas' volleyball journey from elementary school

Melissa Vargas at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Turkish Volleyball star Melissa Vargas revealed how she began playing volleyball and gave a few personal insights into her childhood life. Vargas is one of the more prominent stars on the Turkish Women's Volleyball team and has also led them to multiple victories on the international stage.

As per an excerpt on a website (melissa-vargas.com), Vargas fell in love with volleyball in elementary school and gradually rose through the ranks.

"I started practicing volleyball in elementary school. My teacher at the time recruited me and I liked it from the start. Very soon after that, at the age of 12 I joined young national selection and moved to Havana from my city Cienfuegos. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to become a professional volleyball player. So I followed the best opportunities and conditions to develop the best I can."

She enjoyed her childhood days playing alongside her friends quite actively:

"I was a very active child. Playing all day long outside with my friends. I have a big family, so my house was always full with people."

Melissa Vargas will look to enjoy her vacation as much as possible following the conclusion of her league season and build upon Fenerbahçe's growing stature in the competition.

