"Twin sisters, rival competitors" - Tia & Tina Clayton deliver endearing speech after 1-2 finish at Diamond League

Tia and Tina Clayton made waves at the Diamond League in Doha, claiming the first two spots on the podium in the 100-meter event. The Jamaican twins blazed through the course, leaving behind a fine line of sprinters.

The Jamaican twin sprinters are the best of the new generation of Jamaican sprinters and have proved their prowess over the years. The sisters took the Jamaican 4x100 meter relay team to a gold medal finish at the U20 World Championships in 2022. At the same time, Tina Clayton won the U20 World Championship gold medal in the 100-meter.

The Jamaican sisters were against some of the finest sprinters at the Diamond League in Doha. Talking about their performance, the twin sisters shared their remarks about the race. Setting the world lead time in the 100 meters, Tia said:

"I made the World Leading mark, but honestly I didn't do the best possible. I didn't do it because I couldn't do the start I always get, but other than that it was a great race for me. It is very special for me and my twin sister to finish 1st and 2nd in this event tonight. I wouldn't say that I was nervous, but I just needed to get it together," Tia said (via doha.diamondleague.com)

Missing the first spot by a blink of a margin, Tina shared the reason for missing the first spot and expressed her gratitude towards the result. The sprinter remarked:

"I think I executed the race a bit poorly, but I can't complain, I have to be grateful for this result because it is still the beginning of the season and it is a SB for me. This year has been going well. To be second just behind my sister Tia is a great feeling. We are twin sisters, we are training partners and we also compete together. When we lineup for a race, we are no longer sister, we are rival competitors......"

Tia Clayton blazed through the course, clocking a world lead time of 10.92 seconds while Tina Clayton clocked an 11.02 seconds.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's comeback fades to fourth spot as Clayton twins claim the top spots

World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

The victorious comeback dream for the two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was shattered by the Jamaican twins. The fellow Jamaican duo blazed through the track while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's podium finish chance faded away as the British runner Amy Hunt took the third spot at the Doha Diamond League.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Tina Clayton recently teamed up at the 2025 World Athletics Relay Championship, Guangzhou 25 to claim the bronze for Jamaica.

