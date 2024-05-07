Two-time NCAA champion David Taylor announced head coach of Oklahoma State wrestling

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist in 86kg category wrestling David Taylor is all set to be appointed as the new wrestling head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The news comes after Taylor failed to book a berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the US Olympic trials held last month.

Taylor's loss at the US Olympic trials last month was a shock to all on the wrestling circuit, especially with the prowess the 33-year-old has shown over his decorated career. Aaron Brooks also concluded his competitive career due to this loss at the trials.

However, the Nevada native is all set to move to the next chapter in his career with the Oklahoma University coaching assignment. The four-time World Championships gold medalist will succeed the legendary two-time Olympic winner (62kg category), John Smith at the university.

58-year-old Smith, who called it a day last month, has led the wrestling program of the Cowboys for 33 long years since 1992.

David Taylor seems to be an able replacement for Smith especially with the immense experience he has gathered over the years and his vivid knowledge and technical know-how.

From a bright collegiate career at Penn State University where he had a record of 70-1 to global tournaments such as the Olympics and the World Championships, Taylor has been able to leave his mark at every stage he has performed.

The appointment of such an important figure is going to be a huge boost for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, especially after Smith's departure.

David Taylor seems excited about this new endeavor of his career as he took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to ring in the next chapter of his life. He wrote:

"Forever grateful for my Penn State family, I am looking forward to this new chapter with @CowboyWrestling @OSUAthletics."

All you need to know about David Taylor's performance at the US Olympic trials

As the US Olympic wrestling trials began at the Bryce Jordan Centre last month, David Taylor was one of the hot favorites to book his Olympic berth from the 86kg category. However, the 33-year-old faced a shocking defeat at the hands of the four-time NCAA Division gold medalist from Penn State, Aaron Brooks.

The Nittany Lions wrestler performed superbly, beating Taylor twice in the best-of-three finals match to book a place in the first Olympics of his career.

On the other hand, Taylor, who got a bye to the finals of the trials, left the stage devastated as he will not be able to defend his title in Paris. This is also Taylor's first loss since the 2021 World Championships where he lost to the Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani.