TYR Pro Swim Series 2024 Results Today: Caeleb Dressel clinches men's 100m butterfly title - Day 2

The second day of the TYR Pro Swim Series brought with it eight finals, four for each, the men and the women. After an exciting first day, viewers were once again treated to some incredibly close races and enthralling action.

First up in Westmont was the women's 200m freestyle. It was a great way to kick off the session as Olympic champion Simone Manuel and Brazilian Maria Costa shared a fiercely close battle, with the former emerging victorious by 0.01 seconds. 800m freestyle relay World Champion, Claire Weinstein rounded out the podium.

Meanwhile, the men's 200m freestyle didn't come with the same kind of competition. World champion Drew Kibler stormed to the win in 1:46.02, over a second in front of the rest of the field. Gabriel Jett finished second with a time of 1:47.16, while Kieran Smith came in third.

Up next at the Pro Swim Series was the women's 100m breaststroke. Reigning Olympic champion in the event, Lilly King, was the dominant force in the race despite not being the top qualifier. King took gold with a 1:06.68, while Andrea Podmanikova and Theodora Taylor took silver and bronze with times of 1:08.89 and 1:09.19, respectively.

The men's 100m breaststroke saw somewhat of a similar story. Veteran swimmer Anton McKee finished first, clocking a 1:00.48, coming within striking distance of his own national record. NCAA champion Tommy Cope was in second place, trailing Mckee by nearly a second, while Texas’ Will Licon finished third.

The women's 100m butterfly yesterday at the Pro Swim Series was quite the record-breaking race. Americans Torri Huske and Regan Smith were terrific from start to finish, clocking 56.13s and 56.36s to duck under Saraj Sjostrom’s 2016 meet record of 56.38.

For Smith, her 56.36s also marks a new personal best. Joining the two as bronze medalist was Leah Shackley of NC State.

Next, the men's 100m butterfly in Westmont witnessed the incredible comeback of Caeleb Dressel. The American has missed the last event of the Pro Swim Series given that his wife was close to giving birth, but he has made up for it now.

Showing signs of returning to his old form, Dressel fired off a 51.27, a time he hadn't been close to in nearly two years. California's Dare Rose took silver, while Olympian Zach Harting settled for bronze.

Last up at the Pro Swim Series were the men's and women's 400m individual medley. Chase Kalisz won the men's event with more and a second and a half to spare, while Leah Hayes took gold in the women's category to make up for her lukewarm race in the 200m freestyle finals earlier.

Complete results from TYR Pro Swim Series 2024 including Torri Huske, Regan Smith, Kieran Smith, and more

Women's 200m Freestyle Finals

Simone Manuel – 1:57.80 Maria Costa – 1:57.81 Claire Weinstein – 1:58.08 Paige Madden – 1:58.84 Leah Hayes – 1:59.47 Nathalia Siqueira Almeida – 1:59.75 Katie Grimes – 2:00.12 Aline Rodrigues – 2:01.12

Men's 200m Freestyle Finals

Drew Kibler – 1:46.02 Gabriel Jett – 1:47.16 Kieran Smith – 1:47.21 Jorge Iga – 1:47.62 Grant House – 1:47.79 Tomas Koski – 1:48.23 Eduardo Oliveira de Moraes – 1:48.55 Luca Urlando – 1:48.60

Women's 100m Breaststroke

Lilly King (ISC) – 1:06.68 Andrea Podmanikova (WOLF) – 1:08.89 Theodora Taylor – 1:09.19 Jhennifer Conceicao – 1:09.67 McKenzie Siroky – 1:09.98 Rachel Berhardt – 1:10.30 Melissa Rodriguez – 1:10.44 Mary Elizabeth – 1:10.98

Men's 100m Breaststroke

Anton McKee – 1:00.48 Tommy Cope – 1:01.02 Will Licon – 1:01.21 Cody Miller – 1:01.27 Max McHugh – 1:01.67 Xavier Ruiz – 1:02.17 Maximillian Pilger – 1:02.28 Charlie Swanson – 1:02.74

Women's 100m Butterfly

Torri Huske – 56.13 Regan Smith – 56.36 Leah Shackley – 58.39 Harriet Jones – 58.50 Beata Nelson – 58.54 Katerine Savard – 58.63 Dakota Luther – 58.84 Andrea Sansores – 1:00.20

Men's 100m Butterfly

Caeleb Dressel – 51.27 Dare Rose – 51.77 Zach Harting - 52.04 Santo Condorelli – 52.89 Tie: Trenton Julian (MVN) / Jorge Iga – 53.01

7. Vili Sivec – 53.33.

8. Kayky Marquart Mota – 53.39

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

Leah Hayes – 4:39.36 Katie Grimes – 4:40.98 Bailey Andison – 4:46.69 Avery Klamfoth – 4:51.74 Claire Weinstein – 4:53.11 Erin Dawson – 4:54.56 McKenna Debever – 4:57.81 Lauren Bernardo – 5:00.88

Men's 400m Individual Medley

Chase Kalisz – 4:13.52 David Johnston – 4:14.94 Jay Litherland – 4:16.38 Kalvin Hahn – 4:24.97 Isaac Fleig – 4:25.51 Noah Cakir – 4:26.09 Tyler Bardak – 4:26.43 Gabriel Manteufel – 4:28.55

2024 Pro Swim Series: What to look forward to on Day 3

Even with half of the Pro Swim Series done and dusted with, there is still plenty of action to catch. For tomorrow, fans have five finals races to look forward to in both the men's and women's events.

Things will get started with the 200m butterfly, before moving on to the 50m freestyle, and 100m backstroke. From there, swimmers will take to the pool for the 200m breaststroke, before capping things off with the 400m freestyle.

Fans who can't make it to Westmont to catch their favorite players in action can tune in to Peacock at 7 PM ET to catch them live on TV.