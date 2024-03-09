TYR Pro Swim Series 2024 Results Today: Caeleb Dressel wins men's 50m freestyle, Ryan Murphy crowned victor in 100m backstroke - Day 3

We are nearing the tail end of the 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series, but the action is far from over. Day three had five finals on tap in both the men's and women's events, and swimmers certainly delivered some blockbuster races for those watching.

First up was the women's 200m butterfly, and four-time World Champion Regan Smith was the dominant force through and through. The American started the race on track to beat her own national record in the category, but fell short. However, she still finished around four seconds ahead of Dakota Luther in second place, and just a shade under eight seconds ahead of Leah Shackley in third.

Meanwhile, the men's 200m butterfly was the exact opposite. The battle for gold was intense, with Lucas Urlando beating compatriot Chase Kalisz by only 0.42 seconds. Behind them, Dare Rose and Zach Harting grappled for bronze, with Rose emerging victorious by 0.09 seconds.

Next up in the pool at the Pro Swim Series were the top eight of the women's 50m freestyle. The race was closely contested, with all swimmers finishing within a second of each other. In the end, it was Torri Huske who claimed the win with a 24.31, as Simone Manuel and Olivia Smoliga finished second and third with a 24.49 and 24.69 respectively.

The men's 50m freestyle was another tight encounter. The race ultimately saw Caeleb Dressel clock a 21.84 to claim his second title of the Westmont Pro Swim Series, having won the 100m butterfly yesterday. Only 0.05 seconds behind him was Santo Condorelli with a 21.89, while Jack Alexy rounded out the podium with his 21.90.

Both the men's and women's 100m backstroke finals at the Pro Swim Series saw reigning American record holders in the events, Ryan Murphy and Regan Smith, be crowned champions. Murphy swam a 53.23 to outdoor Hugo Gonzalez and Justin Ress. Meanwhile, Smith clocked a 57.64 and was joined on the podium by Leah Shackley and Rhyan White.

Next up, Lilly King made a return to the podiums at Westmont, winning the 200m breaststroke a day after she won the 100m version of the same event. Behind her, Andrea Podmanikova and Alexis Yager had an intense battle for silver, with Podmanikova winning by 0.01 seconds.

The men's 200m breaststroke saw similar competition for gold, with Anton McKee and Will Licon continuing their battle from yesterday's 100m breaststroke. McKee took gold once again, while Licon improved his bronze to a silver. Josh Bay was forced to settle for bronze.

The last two races at the Pro Swim Series were the men's and women's 400m freestyle. Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, and Maria da Silva Costa were on the podium for the women's race, while Eduardo Moraes, Drew Kibler, and David Johnston won gold, silver, and bronze, respectively, in the men's race.

Women's 200m Butterfly

Regan Smith – 2:04.80 Dakota Luther – 2:08.94 Leah Shackley – 2:12.03 Kelsey Zhang – 2:12.49 Leah Gingrich – 2:12.87 Callie Dickinson – 2:15.01 Haley Halsall – 2:18.19 Hana Shimizu-Bowers – 2:20.65

Men's 200m Butterfly

Luca Urlando – 1:56.25 Chase Kalisz – 1:56.67 Dare Rose – 1:57.54 Zach Harting – 1:57.65 Nick Albiero – 1:58.34 Aaron Shackell – 1:59.45 Jack Dahlgren – 2:00.81

DQ - Thomas Heilman

Women's 50m Freestyle

Torri Huske – 24.31 Simone Manuel – 24.49 Olivia Smoliga – 24.69 Abbey Weitzeil – 24.78 Catie Deloof – 24.82 Beata Nelson – 25.11 Erika Connolly – 25.21 Brooke Boak – 25.35

Men's 50m Freestyle

Caeleb Dressel – 21.84 Santo Condorelli – 21.89 Jack Alexy – 21.90 Abdelrahman Elaraby – 22.31 Ryan Held – 22.32 Alberto Mestre – 22.36 Lucas Peixoto – 22.37 Andrej Barna – 22.44

Women's 100m Backstroke

Regan Smith – 57.64 Leah Shackley – 59.76 Rhyan White – 1:00.12 Torri Huske – 1:00.19 Taylor Ruck – 1:00.30 Justine Murdock – 1:01.79 Rebecca Sutton – 1:02.96 Tierney Lenahan – 1:03.25

Men's 100m Backstroke

Ryan Murphy – 53.23 Hugo Gonzalez – 53.98 Justin Ress – 54.08 Theodoros Andreopoulos – 54.75 Joe Hayburn – 55.26 Destin Lasco – 55.48 Yeziel Morales – 55.54 Gabriel Fantoni – 55.86

Women's 200m Breaststroke

Lilly King (ISC) – 2:25.97 Andrea Podmanikova (WOLF) – 2:29.12 Alexis Yager – 2:29.13 Leah Hayes – 2:30.42 Melissa Rodriguez – 2:31.30 Isabelle Odgers – 2:32.77 Rachel Bernhardt – 2:33.32 Nina Kucheran – 2:33.52

Men's 200m Breaststroke

Anton McKee – 2:10.03 Will Licon – 2:10.96 Josh Bey – 2:13.21 Jordan Willis – 2:14.04 Noah Cakir – 2:15.12 Maximilian Pilger – 2:15.48 Xavier Ruiz – 2:16.89 Tommy Cope – 2:17.42

Women's 400m Freestyle

Claire Weinstein – 4:04.54 Paige Madden – 4:05.94 Maria da Silva Costa – 4:09.82 Katie Grimes – 4:11.28 Aline Rodrigues – 4:12.80 Leticia Fassina – 4:15.62 Beatriz Dizotti – 4:18.48 Jenna Campbell – 4:19.78

Men's 400m Freestyle

Eduardo Oliveira de Moraes -3:48.27 Drew Kibler – 3:49.95 David Johnston – 3:51.06 Kieran Smith – 3:51.40 Luke Whitlock – 3:53.59 Jay Litherland – 3:54.37 Michael Brinegar – 3:55.73 Wes Tate – 3:58.9

2024 Pro Swim Series: What to expect on day four

With three days of action over at the Pro Swim Series, fans still have one day to catch their favorite swimmers live. Tomorrow's schedule in Westmont has four races on tap for both the men and women.

Things will kick off with the 1500m fastest heats, before moving on to the 200m individual medleys. Next, swimmers will take to the pool for the 200m backstroke, before the 100m freestyle dates the curtain on the Pro Swim Series.