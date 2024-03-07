TYR Pro Swim Series 2024 Results Today: David Johnston and Claire Weinstein top 800m freestyle heats - Day 1

The 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series kicked off on Wednesday evening (March 6), with only one event - men's and women's 800m freestyle.

The series is held at the FMC Natatorium, an indoor swimming pool in Westmont, Illinois. The action will continue till Saturday, March 9. 2022 World Championships gold medalist Claire Weinstein touched the finish line first after posting her second-best time of the event, clocking 8:23.73.

Katie Grimes, 18, followed Weinstein to finish in second place with a gap of 1.11 seconds after registering 8:24.84. 2020 Olympic medalist Paige Madden closed in at third place after recording a time of 8:31.70.

David Johnston finished at the top in the men's 800m heats after finishing in 7:57.00. Michael Brinegar closed in second place, only 0.11 seconds behind Johnston, recording 7:57.11. The two 'The Swim Team' swimmers were followed by Luke Whitlock and Oliveira de Moraes, who clocked 7:58.20 and 8:01.81, respectively.

Results for 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series Day 1

Katie Grimes high-fives Claire Weinstein after competing in the 800m Freestyle Women’s Heats at the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont in Westmont, Illinois.

Women's 800m freestyle heats result:

Claire Weinstein - 8:23.73 Katie Grimes - 8:24.84 Paige Madden - 8:31.70 Leticia Fassina - 8:39.15 Aline Rodrigues - 8:42.35 Pimentel Beatriz Dizotti - 8:44.61 Rebecca Diaconescu - 8:54.45 Clarke Neace - 8:54.94 Maya White - 9:00.72 Kylie Ney - 9:07.15 Emily Diprospero - 9:14.35 Elia Houston - 9:14.73 Anna Doherty - 9:15.00 Burlingtyn Bokos - 9:15.54

Men's 800m freestyle heats result:

David Johnston - 7:57.00 Michael Brinegar - 7:57.11 Luke Whitlock - 7:58.20 Oliveira de Moraes - 8:01.81 Gabriel Manteufel - 8:04.13 Dylan Porges Avila - 8:04.16 Isaac Fleig - 8:05.23 Luke Ellis - 8:05.72 Joshua Brwon - 8:07.52 Timothe Barbeau - 8:13.82 Will Gallant - 8:14.83 Connor Lamastra - 8:16.03 Santiago Gutierrez - 8:16.89 Santi Alzate - 8:18.48 Diego Dulieu - 8:20.68 Guillaume Lord - 8:22.18 Batuhan Filiz - 8:24.30 Ganzalez Barboza S - 8:26.21 Andrew Hanson - 8:29.52 Edouard Duffy - 8:29.75 Graham Chatoor - 8:31.15 Brady Beyer - 8:39.26 Andrew Martin - 8:39.94 Brice Barrieault - 8:42.72 Kyle Algrim - 8:45.93

Day 2 of the TYR Pro Swim Series will feature heats and final events for women's 200m freestyle, men's 200m freestyle, Women's 100m breaststroke, men's 100m breaststroke, women's 100m butterfly, men's 100m butterfly, women's 400m individual medley and men's 400m individual medley.

The swimming fans can watch the TYR Pro Swim Series action live on Peacock or the USA Swimming network.