TYR Pro Swim Series 2024 Results Today: Ryan Murphy and Regan Smith win 200m backstroke, Caelab Dressel clinches silver in 100m freestyle - Day 4 

The last day of action at the Pro Swim Series is done and dusted with at Westmont, and there were some incredibly close races amidst the four finals for both men and women.

Getting the action going on the last day of the four-day event was the timed finals for the 1500m freestyle. Paige Madden, who had already been on the podium for a silver in the 400m freestyle, one-upped herself this time around.

On her way to victory, the American shaved a second off of her own personal best in the 1500m freestyle. Joining her on the podium were Brazilians Beatriz Dizotti and Leticia Fassina Romao.

The men's 1500m timed finals saw some close competition between Tokyo Olympian Michael Brinegar and Indiana’s Luke Whitlock. Brinegar eventually cruised to victory with a time of 15:09.72, while Whitlock settled for silver three seconds behind him. Brinegar’s California teammate, David Johnston, rounded out the podium.

Up next at the Pro Swim Series was the women's 200m individual medley. American Torri Huske set a new personal best en route to gold, having already won the 50m freestyle yesterday. Leah Hayes was nearly two seconds behind her, while Beata Nelson finished third.

Meanwhile, the men's 200m individual medley saw an impossibly close race end in a tie for gold. Chase Kalisz was in the lead going into the last leg of the race, but Hugo Gonzalez pulled off an incredible split to get closer to him. The two eventually ended up tied at exactly 1:57.76, sharing the gold. With no silver medal available, the bronze went to Keiran Smith who was the only other swimmer under the two-minute mark.

Regan Smith added a third Pro Swim Series title to her collection today, and she did it in a similarly dominant fashion as her first two. After having already won the 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke, Smith took the win in the 200m backstroke today, breaking her own Pro Swim Series record with a 2:03.99.

Finishing three and a half seconds behind her for silver was Rhyan White, while Leah Shackley claimed bronze. Incidentally, White and Shackley were both on the podium alongside Smith yesterday for the 100m backstroke, just in a reversed order.

The men's 200m backstroke saw Ryan Murphy take the win, having already won the 100m backstroke yesterday. Just half a second behind him was Yeziel Morales, with Jay Litherland clocking a 1:59.64 to settle for bronze.

Closing out the Pro Swim Series were the men's and women's 100m freestyle races. Simone Manuel, Torri Huske, and Abbey Weitzeil finished first, second, and third, respectively, in the women's race, while Jack Alexy, Caeleb Dressel, and Ryan Held were on the podium in that order for the men's sprint.

Complete results from TYR Pro Swim Series 2024 including Torri Huske, Regan Smith, Chase Kalisz, and more

Women's 1500 Timed Finals

Paige Madden – 16:09.93 Beatriz Dizotti – 16:30.86 Leticia Fassina Romao – 16:39.03 Clarke Neace – 17:07.76 Maya White – 17:30.20 Luci Gutierrez – 17:24.44 Kylie Ney – 17:28.78 Claire Parsons – 18:02.16

Men's 1500m Timed Finals

Michael Brinegar – 15:09.72 Luke Whitlock – 15:12.46 David Johnston – 15:20.59 Isaac Fleig – 15:24.87 Dylan Porges Avila – 15:33.89 Diego Dulieu – 15:45.60 Timothe Barbeau – 16:01.28 Sati Alzate – 16:02.49

Women's 200m Individual Medley

Torri Huske – 2:08.83 Leah Hayes – 2:10.62 Beata Nelson – 2:12.49 Bailey Andison – 2:15.55 Isabelle Odgers – 2:15.94 McKenna Debever – 2:15.99 Kelsey Zhang – 2:17.99 Nathalia Siqueira Almeida – 2:18.42

Men's 200m Individual Medley

TIE: Hugo Gonzalez / Chase Kalisz – 1:57.76 – Kieran Smith – 1:59.52 Grant House – 2:00.13 Gabriel Jett – 2:01.32 Mark Szaranek – 2:03.28 Vini Lanza – 2:03.47 Noah Cakir – 2:07.72

Women's 200m Backstroke

Regan Smith – 2:03.99 Rhyan White – 2:07.38 Leah Shackley – 2:08.87 Justine Murdock – 2:12.96 Vera Conic – 2:14.89 Lauren Bernardo – 2:18.04 Lea Nugent – 2:18.84 Callie Dickinson – 2:23.12

Men's 200m Backstroke

Ryan Murphy – 1:58.34 Yeziel Morales – 1:58.93 Jay Litherland – 1:59.64 Joe Hayburn – 2:00.94 Destin Lasco – 2:01.81 Sam Wesley – 2:02.07 Chris Thames – 2:02.75 Jack Dahlgren – 2:06.24

Women's 100m Freestyle

Simone Manuel – 53.35 Torri Huske – 53.39 Abbey Weitzeil – 53.95 Catie Deloof – 54.29 Taylor Ruck – 53.94 Olivia Smoliga – 54.99 Andi Murez – 55.34 Erika Connolly – 55.78

Men's 100m Freestyle

Jack Alexy – 48.37 Caeleb Dressel – 48.57 Ryan Held – 48.66 Andrej Barna – 48.68 Drew Kibler – 48.73 Blake Pieroni – 48.80 Santo Condorelli – 48.92 Gabriel Jett – 49.54

Caeleb Dressel’s incredible comeback at the 2024 Pro Swim Series

Caelab Dressel, the five-time Olympic gold medalist, abruptly pulled out of the Budapest World Championships back in 2022 after just a couple of days of competition. He cited pressure and mental health issues as the reason and proceeded to take a year-long hiatus.

The American made an underwhelming comeback to the pool at the US Swimming Championships in July 2023, failing to qualify for the Fukuoka World Championships. However, he did end his year on a high when he won the 100m butterfly at the US Open.

For Dressel, this appearance at the Pro Swim Series was his debut for the 2024 season. The World Champion won the 50m freestyle and finished second in the 100m freestyle, despite a faulty starting block in the former. With this, the swimmer has announced himself once again as a threat to be watched out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics.