TYR Pro Swim Series 2024- San Antonio: Schedule, Where to Watch and More  

The swimming world is gearing up for the third and last leg of the TYR Pro Swim Series 2024. The first two stops for this event were Knoxville and Westmont, which delivered stellar wins and performances. The last stop of the series will be the Northside Swim Center in San Antonio, Texas.
It will start on April 10 and will go on till April 13. Multiple renowned swimmers like Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, and Leon Marchand among others will be in attendance.
Moreover, Siobhan Haughey, the reigning world champion in 200m freestyle, will also grace the event with her presence. Additionally, Olympic star Lydia Jacoby, 100m breaststroke Olympic gold medallist Lily King and Regan Smith will also mark their presence at the third stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series.
Other big names that are gearing up to stun everyone with their performances are Simone Manuel, Claire Curzan, and Kate Douglass. NCAA superstars- the Walsh sisters - will also grace the event. With the Olympics 2024 fast approaching, this showdown is a big preparation for the athletes.
Schedule for TYR Pro Swim Series, San Antonio
Here is the complete schedule for the TYR Pro Swim Series 2024:
10th April
- Women's and men's 1500m freestyle
11th April
- Women's 100m freestyle
- Men's 100m freestyle
- Women's 100m breaststroke
- Men's 100m breaststroke
- Women's 200m butterfly
- Men's 200m butterfly
- Women's 400m freestyle
- Men's 400m freestyle
12th April
- Women's 200m freestyle
- Men's 200m freestyle
- Women's 200m backstorke
- Men's 200m backstroke
- Women's 100m butterfly
- Men's 100m butterfly
13th April
- Women's 800m freestyle
- Men's 800m freestyle
- Women's 100m backstroke
- Men's 100m backstroke
- Women's 200m breaststroke
- Men's 200m breaststroke
- Women's 200m IM
- Men's 200m IM
- Women's 50m freestyle
- Men's 50m freestyle
The event on April 10 will begin at 5:00 pm (Central Time). All the prelims from April 11 to 13 will start at 9:00 am and the finals will start at 6:00 pm.
TYR Pro Swim Series 2024: Where to Watch?
USA Swimming has decided to broadcast the TYR Pro Swim Series 2024 on a limited number of applications.
The TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio will be broadcast live on Peacock, CNBC and NBC. Swimming fans in the US can catch live action of the tournament on Peacock, which will have live coverage only on April 11 and April 12 (Central time). The USA Swimming Network will broadcast the entirety of the tournament from prelims to finals.
