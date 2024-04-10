TYR Pro Swim Series 2024- San Antonio: Schedule, Where to Watch and More  

The swimming world is gearing up for the third and last leg of the TYR Pro Swim Series 2024. The first two stops for this event were Knoxville and Westmont, which delivered stellar wins and performances. The last stop of the series will be the Northside Swim Center in San Antonio, Texas.

It will start on April 10 and will go on till April 13. Multiple renowned swimmers like Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, and Leon Marchand among others will be in attendance.

Moreover, Siobhan Haughey, the reigning world champion in 200m freestyle, will also grace the event with her presence. Additionally, Olympic star Lydia Jacoby, 100m breaststroke Olympic gold medallist Lily King and Regan Smith will also mark their presence at the third stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series.

Other big names that are gearing up to stun everyone with their performances are Simone Manuel, Claire Curzan, and Kate Douglass. NCAA superstars- the Walsh sisters - will also grace the event. With the Olympics 2024 fast approaching, this showdown is a big preparation for the athletes.

Schedule for TYR Pro Swim Series, San Antonio

Here is the complete schedule for the TYR Pro Swim Series 2024:

10th April

Women's and men's 1500m freestyle

11th April

Women's 100m freestyle

Men's 100m freestyle

Women's 100m breaststroke

Men's 100m breaststroke

Women's 200m butterfly

Men's 200m butterfly

Women's 400m freestyle

Men's 400m freestyle

12th April

Women's 200m freestyle

Men's 200m freestyle

Women's 200m backstorke

Men's 200m backstroke

Women's 100m butterfly

Men's 100m butterfly

13th April

Women's 800m freestyle

Men's 800m freestyle

Women's 100m backstroke

Men's 100m backstroke

Women's 200m breaststroke

Men's 200m breaststroke

Women's 200m IM

Men's 200m IM

Women's 50m freestyle

Men's 50m freestyle

The event on April 10 will begin at 5:00 pm (Central Time). All the prelims from April 11 to 13 will start at 9:00 am and the finals will start at 6:00 pm.

TYR Pro Swim Series 2024: Where to Watch?

USA Swimming has decided to broadcast the TYR Pro Swim Series 2024 on a limited number of applications.

The TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio will be broadcast live on Peacock, CNBC and NBC. Swimming fans in the US can catch live action of the tournament on Peacock, which will have live coverage only on April 11 and April 12 (Central time). The USA Swimming Network will broadcast the entirety of the tournament from prelims to finals.

