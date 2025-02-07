“Tyreek Hill ducking the smoke” - Noah Lyles receives vote of confidence from former 100m Olympic medalist amid feud with the Miami Dolphins star

Noah Lyles has been embroiled in an internet feud with NFL star Tyreek Hill since last August after the Miami Dolphins wide receiver claimed he could beat the 100m Olympic champion in a race. As their feud continues into 2025, Lyles recently received a vote of confidence from 2004 Olympic champion Justin Gaitlin.

Lyles first irked Hill and multiple other NFL and NBA stars after he claimed that NFL and NBA winners didn't deserve the title of World Champions. Subsequently, Hill hit out at the sprinter, saying he could take him down in a race.

On Sunday, February 2, Noah Lyles competed at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, where he stormed to a win in the 60m, clocking a time of 6.52s. After the race, the American took the opportunity to reignite his feud with Hill. He held up the back of his bib in front of his face, with writing on the bib reading ‘Tyreek could never’.

Former Olympic and world champion Justin Gatlin has weighed into the controversy. In a clipping of his ‘Ready Set Go’ podcast shared on X, the American praised Lyles for his display at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, saying:

“People gonna talk trash, but he's (Lyles) not going to back down. The boy came across that line, in that finals, with a 6.52s, strutted his stuff back down to the 60m finish line, and then he looked around the crowd and grabbed the bib off the back, and held up that, bam. He could have let it die. He could have been like ‘oh, you know, it's a little trash talk here and there’. But he said ‘look bro, you want this, here it is, come and get it’. You don't respond, that let's me know right now, you ain't about that life.”

The post was captioned:

“He gonna need more than 8 weeks. Tyreek ducking the smoke.”

Noah Lyles shares 5-word message for Tyreek Hill after New Balance win

Aside from holding up a bib that read ‘Tyreek could never', Noah Lyles had another message for the NFL star after his win at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Speaking to Citius Magazine after the race, the sprinter was asked if he had anything to say to Hill, to which he responded:

“See me on the track.”

Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill could race each other in the 2025 season. Last year, in October, the duo reportedly agreed to compete in the “Super Serious On Sight” series hosted by Terry Crews and fellow Super Serious co-founder.

According to Ad Age, the race would be a part of the Duael competition, a new track league that will pit Olympic racers and other professional athletes against each other in head-to-head competition. Details for the race between Lyles and Hill are yet to be confirmed, but fans will be eagerly awaiting the competition.

