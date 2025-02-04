Noah Lyles reignited his rivalry with the Dolphins' wide receiver Tyreek Hill after winning his first major race of the season at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The American athlete removed his bib and showcased a message directed to Hill after clinching the 60m title.

The two athletes have been going to and fro in the media ever since the Paris Olympics with Tyreek Hill taking a dig at Lyles for losing the top spot in the 200m finals. Hill poked fun at Lyles for his comments on NBA champions not being 'world champions' and claimed to defeat the Olympian in a race easily.

Lyles fueled the rivalry once again in his season debut at the New Balance Grand Prix. Right after winning the race with a performance of 6.52s, he displayed the back of his bib to the cameras which read:

"Tyreek could never"

He spoke about his gesture in a post-race interview and issued a clarification about what he meant. Lyles expressed that the Dolphins wide receiver could never beat him in a race and he was ready for any challenge.

"Tyreek could never. Tyreek could never win. Tyreek could never be me. Tyreek could never hand," he said.

Noah Lyles on putting his Olympic gold medal on the line in a race against Tyreek Hill

Noah Lyles makes an appearance on the red carpet at the OMEGA House in Paris 2024 - Closing Night - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles appeared on the famous 'Dan Patrick Show' and spoke about putting his Olympic gold medals on the line in a race against Tyreek Hill amid the ongoing controversy. The American athlete expressed that he was open to competing in a race against Hill but blatantly refused to put his medals on the line.

Lyles admitted that Hill is a great football player; however, he expressed that to compete for the Olympic medal, one has to qualify through all the necessary levels.

"What has he earned to deserve that status? Play football and he is a great football player. But you don't get to jump the lines because you think you are fast. There are tons of those people in the world out there," he said. (9:40)

According to the latest reports by Ad Age, the two athletes will be going head to head in a race this year as a part of the 'Super Serious on Sight,' an event which will feature races between athletes competing in different sports and Olympic runners.

