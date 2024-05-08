Tyson Gay reacts to Noah Lyles' statement after anchoring USA to gold medal in 4x100m relay at World Athletics Relays 2024

Noah Lyles enjoyed an excellent 2024 World Athletic Relay Championships, anchoring Team USA to the top of the podium by clocking a time of 37.40s in the finals against Team Canada. Following this feat, Lyles passed a statement on Team Canada, which caught the attention of the retired three-time World Championship gold medallist Tyson Gay.

Gay is one of the most renowned track and field athletes in America and specialized in 100m and 200m events. He was tied with Jamaican athlete Yohan Blake for the second-fastest athlete in the 100m category at 9.69 seconds.

Lyles shared a hype video after Team USA qualified for the Paris Olympics following their World Athletics Relays win. The video started with him in an interview where he pretended to not hear Canada's name when the interviewer spoke about them. He reacted:

"Who?"

Noah Lyles added:

"Every time I anchor, we win!"

Tyson Gay emphasized Noah Lyles' statement for Team Canada in the comment section of the post, stating:

"WHO? WHOO??😂"

On day 1 of the competition, Lyles clocked a 37.49s in the 4x100m relay with Courtney Lindsey, Kenny Bednarek, and Kyree King to beat the Italian team. The following day, Team USA earned their ticket to the Paris Olympics.

The world champion cruised to victory in the 4x100m relay along with his team by clocking a world-lead timing of 37.40s. In the process, Team USA left Canada, anchored by Andre De Grasse who clocked a time of 37.89s, behind.

However, even after the feat, Lyles faced an unexpected disappointment at the competition.

Noah Lyles opens up about his disappointment at the World Athletics Relays 2024

After nabbing the win at World Athletic Relay 2024, Lyles expressed that despite everything being top-notch at the event, the mixed zone still lacked boundaries. He revealed that he faced multiple distractions while practicing and warming up for his match.

Multiple people tried reaching out and interacting with him while he was trying to focus on his performance, which he felt led to his emotional and mental exhaustion. He took to his X account to share his dissappointment through a lengthy post with his followers on May 6, writing:

"I would love to thank the Bahamas for hosting a very successful meet. The atmosphere was so energetic and welcoming. I'm just sorry I could not meet that atmosphere with the same energy because I was emotionally and mentally drained."

Noah Lyles further added:

"This track meet was difficult. Not because of the race but the lack of boundaries at the warm-up track. There were so many people who would try to interact with me during my race preparations and while practicing."

The three-time World Champion was extremely disappointed as he couldn't greet the fans with the same energy after the conclusion of the event. Following this, he added that he isn't the only athlete who has faced this during an event.

"The saddest part about this is left me so drained that I had no energy after my race to approach fans with a smile and give them the energy I normally give. I might be the first to speak on how this affects athletes but I know I'm not the only athlete that had this happen to them. I hope to see you all at the next track well rested and with tons of new energy," Noah Lyles added.

