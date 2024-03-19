U.S. Army soldiers Rachel Tozier and Will Hinton qualify for Paris Olympics 2024 

Two U.S. Army Soldiers have qualified for the Olympic team in the Trap Shooting discipline. Staff sergeants Rachel Tozier and Will Hinton of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit secured their Paris Olympics berth during the USA's shooting shotgun trials- Part 2 held in Tuscon, Arizona from March 11 to 17.

Both Tozier and Hinton have served as instructors for the USAMU shotgun team. Tozier, a Missouri native, beat 49 other competitors to win the Olympic trials final in the women's category. Hinton, a Georgia native, competing in the men's category beat 121 other participants to book his berth.

Speaking about his accomplishment, Hinton elaborated on the dream of every USAMU shooter to qualify for a seat on the US Olympic team. He said to DVIDS News:

"It really hasn’t set in right now, but it’s pretty awesome. And at this level of competition, every single target and point matters. So making the team after a challenging start let’s me know my training is working."

Hinton added a special mention of his training:

“I came in quite a few targets back, so it’s been a grind this entire time, so I am still kind of processing the work I put in and where I am now. Everything I’ve been doing, you know all my training, has put me in where I am at so I have to trust in that, and I am just happy to be on the team.”

Full list of qualifiers for the US shooting team in the Paris Olympics

Vincent Hancock

Eight shotgun athletes have qualified for Paris 2024 after the Shooting Olympic trials- Part 2 in Arizona. However, some big names such as 2020 Tokyo Olympics skeet gold medalist Amber English and Olympic medalist Kim Rhode have failed to book a berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics team.

The complete list of athletes is as follows:

1. Rachel Tozier - Pattonsburg, Missouri - Women's Trap

2. Ryann Philips - Gail, Texas - Women's Trap

3. Derrick Mein - Paola, Kansas - Men's Trap

4. Will Hinton - Dacula, Georgia - Men's Trap

5. Vincent Hancock - Eatonton, Georgia - Men's Skeet

6. Conner Prince - Burleson, Texas - Men's Skeet

7. Austen Smith - Keller, Texas - Women's Skeet

8. Dania Vizzi - Odessa, Florida - Women's Skeet

The most prominent among the names is Vincent Hancock. The Georgia native will be on the hunt for his fourth gold medal at the mega event. He won the trials in skeet and will be leading the US shooting team at the Olympics.