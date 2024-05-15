U.S Core Hydration Classic 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The U.S Core Hydration Classic is slated to begin on May 17 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut and promises two days of mind-bending action for gymnastics enthusiasts. The competition features the Hopes Championships and the junior women's event on the first day, with senior elite athletes in action on Saturday, May 18.

For American Olympic hopefuls, the Classic is an important event, as it leaves the way for them to make it to the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, which in turn, qualifies athletes to appear at the Olympic Team Trials.

In action this Saturday in Connecticut will be some of America's best gymnasts, with 2012, 2016, and 2020 Olympic all-around champions Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles, and Suni Lee all set to make an appearance.

This is the first time the trio are facing off against each other, and with the Paris Games fast approaching, many fans are curious to see how things will pan out. Also taking to the mat will be the likes of Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely and Trinity Thomas, amongst others.

U.S Core Hydration Classic 2024: Full schedule and order to events

All times mentioned are Eastern and subject to change.

Friday, May 17

2:00-4:30 p.m: – Hopes Championships

7:00-9:30 p.m: – Junior Women

Saturday, May 18

2:00-4:00 p.m: – Senior Women Session 1

7:00-9:00 p.m: – Senior Women Session 2

U.S Core Hydration Classic: Where to watch

Fans eager to tune into the action of the U.S Core Hydration Classic from home won't have to miss out on a single minute of the action. Saturday’s senior session one will be broadcasted on the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel while the second session will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel as well as NBC's Peacock.

Meanwhile, Friday's Hopes Championships will be played on FlipNow.TV and the junior women's competition will be available on the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel.

U.S Core Hydration Classic: Full list of participants

US Core Hydration Classic 2024: Senior Session 1 Participants:

Ly Bui, Chloe Cho, Norah Christian, Nicole Desmond, Reese Esponda, Kieryn Finnell, Jayla Hang, Cambry Haynes, Madray Johnson, Evey Lowe, Nola Matthews, Taylor McMahon, Annalisa Milton, Malea Milton, Zoey Molomo, Marissa Neal, Jazlene Pickens, Brooke Pierson, Hezly Rivera, Simone Rose, Lacie Saltzmann, Audrey Snyder, Izzy Stassi, Brynn Torry, Sabrina Visconti, CaMarah Williams.

US Core Hydration Classic 2024: Senior Session 2 Participants:

Simone Biles, Skye Blakely, Jade Carey, Dulcy Caylor, Jordan Chiles, Kayla DiCello, Amélia Disidore, Gabby Douglas, Tatum Drusch, Addison Fatta, Jazmyn Jimenez, Shilese Jones, Katelyn Jong, Sunísa Lee, Myli Lew, Kaliya Lincoln, Konnor McClain, Joscelyn Roberson, Ashlee Sullivan, Tiana Sumanasekera, Trinity Thomas, Kelise Woolford, Leanne Wong, Lexi Zeiss.