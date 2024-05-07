U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024 : The Senior Session rosters ft Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas

The session rosters for the U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024 are out, and they promise an interesting line up for fans. The event is scheduled to take place on the 17th and 18th of May, with the women's senior competition divided in two sessions on Saturday.

The first session will take place between 2 and 4 PM ET on the 18th and features a less star-studded field than the second session. A total of 26 gymnasts will be in action early in the afternoon, with the likes of Kieryn Finnell, Jayla Hang, and Simone Rose, making the transition from the junior to the senior level.

For Finnell, this will mark her first senior elite competition on the national level. The last time she was in action at the Core Hydration Classic was in 2023 when she won gold in the all-around at the senior level.

Meanwhile both Hang and Rose have already made their senior debuts at the 2024 Winter Cup in February. Hang finished fourth in the balance beam and ninth all-around, and Rose tied for seventh on the uneven bars and was seventh on the floor exercise.

The second session of the U.S. Core Hydration Classic takes place between 7 and 9 PM ET and sees a much more competitive line-up. Taking to the mat much to the delight of fans will be Olympic all-around champions Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, and Suni Lee.

Between the three of them, they have won all the Olympic all-around titles from 2012 to 2020, with Douglas winning in London, Biles clinching gold in Rio, and Lee being crowned champion in Tokyo.

Also in action will be World Champions Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones, Joscleyn Roberson, Skye Blakely, and Kayla DiCello.

U.S. Core Hydration Classic: Full session rosters

U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024: Senior Session 1 (2:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET)

Ly Bui, Chloe Cho, Norah Christian, Nicole Desmond, Reese Esponda, Kieryn Finnell, Jayla Hang, Cambry Haynes, Madray Johnson, Evey Lowe, Nola Matthews, Taylor McMahon, Annalisa Milton, Malea Milton, Zoey Molomo, Marissa Neal, Jazlene Pickens, Brooke Pierson, Hezly Rivera, Simone Rose, Lacie Saltzmann, Audrey Snyder, Izzy Stassi, Brynn Torry, Sabrina Visconti, CaMarah Williams

U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024: Senior Session 2 (7:00 PM to 9:00 PM ET)

Simone Biles, Skye Blakely, Jade Carey, Dulcy Caylor, Jordan Chiles, Kayla DiCello, Amélia Disidore, Gabby Douglas, Tatum Drusch, Addison Fatta, Jazmyn Jimenez, Shilese Jones, Katelyn Jong, Sunísa Lee, Myli Lew, Kaliya Lincoln, Konnor McClain, Joscelyn Roberson, Ashlee Sullivan, Tiana Sumanasekera, Trinity Thomas, Kelise Woolford, Leanne Wong, Lexi Zeiss

U.S. Core Hydration Classic: Ticket and streaming information

For fans who can't get down to the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, to watch some of the best American gymnasts in action, tickets can be purchased from the official event website, usgymclassic.com. A pass to catch the full day of action on Saturday the 18th of May starts from $109.45.

Meanwhile, fans hoping to watch the event from the comfort of their own home can tune into USA Gymnastics' YouTube channel for a livestream of the first session. Meanwhile, NBC's Peacock will broadcast the second session for fans.