U.S. Men's Senior National Wrestling Team 2024 Announced: Full list of athletes ft. Spencer Lee and Kyle Dake

The U.S. Men's Senior National Wrestling team for 2024 has been unveiled, and the roster features some incredible competitors. Joining the team in the Olympic weight categories will be the top four finishers of each event from the recently concluded U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials.

The wrestlers, who have made it to the team, have now unlocked a plethora of advantages that will allow them to take their skills to the next level. Athletes in the roster for each style will receive a monthly financial stipend from USA Wrestling, with the amount depending on their rank.

Additionally, the U.S. Men's Senior National Wrestling team will also get perks like performance bonuses as well as training and competition opportunities.

Alongside veterans like Thomas Gilman and Kyle Dake, this year's team will also feature upcoming stars the likes of Spencer Lee, Aaron Brooks, Jesse Mendez, and Mitchell Mesenbrink.

Lee and Brooks were both impressive forces at the trials, finishing atop the 57 and 86kg categories, respectively. While Brooks is now guaranteed a berth at the Olympics, Lee will have to put up a strong performance at the World Olympic Games Qualifier in Turkey next month to make it to the Games.

The U.S Men's Senior National Wrestling team members for the non-Olympics weight classes are yet to be finalized and will be chosen post the 2024 Senior World Team Trials.

U.S Men's Senior National Wrestling Team 2024: Full roster

Men’s freestyle

57 kg

1. Spencer Lee

2. Thomas Gilman

3. Marcus Blaze

4. Jax Forrest

65 kg

1. Zain Retherford

2. Nick Lee

3. Joey McKenna

4. Jesse Mendez

74 kg

1. Kyle Dake

2. Jason Nolf

3. Mitchell Mesenbrink

4. Jarrett Jacques

86 kg

1. Aaron Brooks

2. David Taylor

3. Trent Hidlay

4. Zahid Valencia

97 kg

1. Kyle Snyder

2. Isaac Trumble

3. Kollin Moore

4. Nate Jackson

125 kg

1. Mason Parris

2. Hayden Zillmer

3. Nick Gwiazdowski

4. Dom Bradley

Greco-Roman

60 kg

1. Dalton Roberts

2. Ildar Hafizov

3. Max Black

4. Taylor LaMont

67 kg

1. Ellis Coleman

2. Alejandro Sancho

3. Pat Smith

4. Xavier Johnson

77 kg

1. Kamal Bey

2. Aliaksandr Kikiniou

3. Jesse Porter

4. Danny Braunagel

87 kg

1. Payton Jacobson

2. Spencer Woods

3. John Stefanowicz

4. Zachary Braunagel

97 kg

1. Josef Rau

2. Alan Vera

3. Nick Boykin

4. David Tate Orndorff

130 kg

1. Adam Coon

2. Cohlton Schultz

3. Aden Attao

4. Donny Longendyke