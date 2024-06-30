U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Recap: Fred Richard and Asher Hong secure Olympic berths on Day 3

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2024 finalized the all-star squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Day 3. Top male gymnasts, including Asher Hong, Stephen Nedoroscik, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, and Paul Juda.

The 2023 World Championships two-time bronze medalist Fred Richard secured the Olympic berth after dominating the men's all-around event with a whopping score of 170.500 points. Richard topped the lineup in the horizontal bar with 28.850 points after defeating Shane Wiskus and Brody Malone.

He secured second and third place in the parallel bars and floor event after collecting a total of 29.850 points and 28.700 points respectively. After leading the all-around event and securing the top three places in three routines, Richard advanced to the Paris Olympics.

Paul Juda and Asher Hong secured the Olympic spot for the first time after settling in fourth and fifth place with 168.850 and 167.650 points, respectively. Hong, who has secured six gold medals at the NCAA Championships and a bronze medal in the team event at the 2023 World Championships, topped the Rings event after collecting 29.150 points.

He was placed fourth on the floor (28.500), 17th on the pommel horse (24.550), and 11th on the high bar (26.300). Hong will be joined by Juda for his first appearance at the Olympics. Juda finished in second place after Wiskus in the floor event.

Final scores of the men's competition at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials

Asher Hong celebrates after competing in the floor exercise on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Getty Images)

Apart from Fred Richard, Paul Juda, and Asher Hong, Brody Malone and Shane Wiskus also punched their tickets for the Paris Olympics.

The 2022 World Championships gold medalist Brody Malone secured the Olympic berth after settling in second place with 170.300 points. He was followed by the 25-year-old Shane Wiskus, who collected 169.650 points.

Here is the full list of scores of the men's competition at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials:

Frederick Richard - 170.500 Brody Malone - 170.300 Shane Wiskus - 169.650 Paul Juda - 168.850 Asher Hong - 167.650 Fuzzy Benas - 166.000 Donnell Whittenburg - 165.700 Cameron Bock - 165.600 Yul Moldauer - 165.300 Jeremy Bischoff - 160.450

Day 4 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials will witness the elite female gymnasts, including Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jordan Chiles compete in the women's competition on Day 2, followed by the announcement of the female national squad for Paris.