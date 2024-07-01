U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Recap: Simone Biles secures third consecutive Olympic berth after winning the all-around with a 117.225 | Day 4

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials are done and dusted with, and fans know who their members of the women's team will be. Simone Biles, the heavy favorite for the win going into the competition, has lived up to all expectations, clinching the all-around gold and in turn, an automatic berth on the team.

Biles had a lukewarm outing on her opening day at the Trials, especially on the beam, and that streak continued into Sunday, June 30. The American was on the vault for her first rotation, posting a 15.500 which was nearly half a point lower than her original day's score.

She then went on for a 14.200 on the uneven bars, also lower than her score on the event on Friday. The gymnasts’ bad luck on the beam continued, as she came off the thin piece of wood entirely, but managed to put up a 13.900. On the floor, she scored a 14.725. With this, Simone Biles walks away from the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials with the all-around, floor exercise, and vault title.

Elsewhere, 2020 Tokyo Olympic all-around champion, Suni Lee, walked away with the gold for the uneven bars. The Minnesota resident is another lock on the team, especially given her prowess on the bars and the beam.

Other familiar faces on the team will be Tokyo Olympians Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, who were fourth and fifth in the all-around behind Biles and Lee. Chiles managed a bronze on the floor, and was tied for fourth in the vault. Meanwhile, Carey, the 2020 floor exercise gold-medalist at Tokyo, finished with a silver in that event as well as the vault.

With many of the top contenders for the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, including Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely, and Kayla DiCello, out of running due to injury, the last spot of the team was left wide open.

The forerunners for that final spot were Hezly Rivera, Joscleyn Roberson and Tiana Sumanasekera, the trio which finished on the podium for the balance beam, with Rivera walking away with gold. Meanwhile, World Champion Roberson took a silver on the beam, and snuck into the top five of the floor exercise and vault. Lastly, Sumanasekera finished eight in the all-around and claimed bronze on the beam.

Of the three, Rivera is the one who will be making her Olympic debut later this summer, with Joscleyn Roberson named as one of the traveling replacements.

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials: Full results from day four

2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials - Day 4

All-Around

1. Simone Biles - 117.225

2. Suni Lee - 111.675

3. Jordan Chiles - 111.425

4. Jade Carey - 111.35

5. Hezly Rivera - 111.15

6. Joscelyn Roberson - 110.975

7. Leanne Wong - 110.425

8. Tiana Sumanasekera - 109.55

9. Kaliya Lincoln - 109.4

10. Simone Rose - 105.2

Balance Beam

1. Hezly Rivera - 27.975

2. Joscelyn Roberson - 27.975

3. Tiana Sumanasekera - 27.9

5. Simone Biles - 27.55

3. Suni Lee - 27.225

Floor Exercise

1. Simone Biles - 29.575

2. Jade Carey - 28.225

3. Jordan Chiles - 28.2

4. Joscelyn Roberson - 27.85

5. Kaliya Lincoln - 27.8

Uneven Bars

1. Suni Lee - 29.275

2. Simone Biles - 28.625

3. Jordan Chiles - 28.55

4. Hezly Rivera - 28.325

5. Leanne Wong - 27.825

Vault (One Vault Score)

1. Simone Biles - 31.475

2. Jade Carey - 29.275

3. Leanne Wong - 28.95

4. Joscelyn Roberson - 28.825

4. Jordan Chiles - 28.825

Simone Biles on winning the all-around at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials

2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials - Day 4

For Simone Biles, her victorious outing at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials marks her third consecutive time winning the all-around, vault, and floor titles at the competition.

After a disappointing outing at the Tokyo Olympics, where she claimed only a bronze after suffering from the ‘twisties’ during the competition, this victory is redemption for the 27-year-old.

Speaking on this comeback after her time at the Trials, Biles told media,

“I knew I wasn’t done after the performances in Tokyo. Getting back in the gym and trusting the process with Cecile and Laurent. I knew I’d be back.”

With her all-around win at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, Simone Biles became only the fourth American woman to qualify for three successive Olympic Games. She is also the oldest women's gymnast to achieve the feat in 72 years.