U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Schedule Day 3: Noah Lyles in action in 100m semifinals, Alexis Holmes to compete for the 400m title

Day three of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials has rolled around, and it promises an exciting line-up of events for fans. In the mix is the semis and finals of the men's 100m sprint, as well as the finals for the men's pole vault, javelin throw, and 3000m steeplechase. On the women's end, the list of finals includes the 400m and the hammer throw.

The 100m sprint will undoubtedly be the most anticipated event of Sunday, June 23. The women's finals concluded on Saturday, with Sha'Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson, and Twanisha Terry making the team. On the men's side, the top qualifiers are Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman, with their times of 9.92 and 9.99 seconds respectively.

Others who have made it through to the semifinals include Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, and Fred Kerley. The men's semifinals is scheduled for 5:48 PM ET, with the finals taking place two hours later.

Another enthralling event at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials will be the women's 400m finals. The nine sprinters who will line up at the Hayward Field are Alexis Holmes, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Kendall Ellis, Kaylyn Brown, Aaliyah Butler, Shamier Little, JaMeesia Ford, Quanera Hayes, and Isabella Whittaker.

Holmes, Irby-Jackson, and Ellis will head the field as the most experienced, while Brown goes into the finals as the top qualifier thanks to the 49.71s she clocked in the semis.

On the field end of things at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, the men's pole vault finals will be an eagerly awaited competition. Five athletes yesterday qualified to the finals with a mark of 5.70m including Chris Nielson, Austin Miller, Jacob Wooten, Keaton Daniel, and Zachery Bradford.

The other seven qualifiers including two-time World Champion and Olympic bronze-medalist Sam Kendricks put up marks of 5.65m to get through to the finals.

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024: Full schedule for Day 3

Here is the full schedue for the third day of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials:

Morning Session

10:00 AM: Women's 100m Hurdles Heptathlon Heats

11:23 AM: Women's High Jump Heptathlon A & B Groups

Evening Session

5:00 PM: Women’s Hammer Throw Final

5:40 PM: Men’s Pole Vault Final

5:48 PM: Men’s 100m Semifinals

6:10 PM: Women’s Shot Put Heptathlon Groups A & B

6:11 PM: Women’s 800m Semifinals

6:35 PM: Men’s 400m Semifinals

6:40 PM: Men’s Javelin Throw Final

6:58 PM: Women’s 400m Final

7:07 PM: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

7:26 PM: Women’s 200m Heptathlon Heats

7:49 PM: Men’s 100m Final

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials: Where to watch day three of the action

Fans who can't make it to the Hayward Field in Eugene to watch day three of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials will still be able to keep up with everything that goes down Oregon. NBC, NBC's Peacock and the USA Network will all provide a broadcast of different parts of tomorrow’s action.