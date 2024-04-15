U.S. Olympic Trials 2024 Wrestling- Men's Freestyle 74 kg preview feat. Kyle Dake and Jordan Burroughs

The U.S. Olympic Trials 2024 for wrestling are all set to be held on April 19 and April 20 at the Bryce Jordan Center in Pennsylvania. The event will feature a large chunk of eligible wrestlers from different weight classes such as 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg and 125 kg.

However, the 74 kg weight class could be tricky in the trials especially due to the presence of numerous high-profile wrestlers. The first name that comes to mind in this weight category is Kyle Dake. The New York native has been a force to reckon with in this category.

Dake is a four-time NCAA Division I Wrestling and Pan American Championships winner. The four-time World Championships gold medalist will be in the finals of the Olympic trials because of his title win at the 2023 World Championships.

Jordan Burroughs will also be in the 74kg bracket with his vast experience in global tournaments. Burroughs, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist, has one of the most decorated trophy cabinets in the wrestling category with six World and Pan American Championship golds. However, the 35-year-old will face stiff competition from the likes of Meyer Shapiro and Mitchell Misenbrink.

Another name on the list is 2022 Wrestling World Cup winner Jason Nolf. Nolf is a two-time gold medallist at the Grand Prix and US National Championships.

23-year-old Carter Starocci is another wrestler to contend with. Starocci had a decorated college wrestling career with four NCAA Division I championships. However, it will be interesting to see how he copes with the other big names such as Burroughs and Jarrett Jacques.

Other prominent wrestlers in the 74 kg bracket of the U.S. Olympic trials include Vincenzo Joseph, David Carr and Quincy Monday.

U.S. Olympic Trials 2024 Wrestling: Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of the U.S. Olympic trials:

Friday (April 19):

Session 1 (Mat 1 to Mat 4) - 10 am-3:45 pm EST

Challenge semis and finals - 6:30 pm-10 pm EST

Session 2 (Mat 1) - 6:30 pm-8:30 pm EST

Session 2 (Mat 2) - 6:30 pm-10 pm EST

Session 2 (Mat 3) - 6:30 pm-9:30 pm EST

Saturday (April 20):

Session 3 (Mat 1 to Mat 4) - 10 am-2:30 pm EST

Session 3 (Quad Box) - 10am-2:30 pm EST

Finals - 6:30 pm-10 pm EST

U.S. Olympic Trials 2024 Wrestling: Where to Watch

All the matches from the US Olympics Trials 2024 will be streamed live on the USA Network and Peacock.

