The U.S. Olympic Trials 2024 Wrestling is scheduled for April 19 (Friday) and April 20 (Saturday). The event will be a window for eligible wrestlers from all over America to showcase their talents and book a place in the US Olympics team.

Even though the event includes various weight categories, the 86kg bracket is expected to be a thrilling roller coaster with the quality of the wrestlers in that category.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist David Taylor is the first name on the list. The 33-year-old has been a prominent face in the 86kg bracket, especially with his extensive trophy collection. The Nevada native has been the world champion thrice in his career and has also clinched the Pan American Championships three times. Taylor directly qualified for the finals of the Olympic trials because of his World Championships win last year in Belgrade.

The 23-year-old youngster Aaron Brooks features next on the list. Brooks has a bright collegiate wrestling record with four NCAA Division I Championships. However, Brooks is yet to prove his mettle in front of international wrestling stars like David McFadden and Evan Wick.

The 2023 Final X champion Chance Marsteller is the third name on the list. A two-time All-American from Lock Haven University, Marsteller will be one of the athletes to look out for in the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials. He also clinched the USA Boxing National Open last year.

Other prominent wrestlers from the 86kg bracket of the US Olympic trials include Alex Dieringer, Max Dean, and Mark Hall among others.

NBC Universal is all set to cover the U.S. Olympic Trials 2024 Wrestling

NBC Universal is all set to provide live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Trials Wrestling scheduled later this week. The event will be graced by numerous former Olympic medalists and owing to this, the event is expected to be one of the most hyped events in and around America.

NBC will provide 60 hours of live coverage for the tournament. Molly Solomon, President of NBC Olympics, recently elaborated on the plans behind this decision. She stated:

"All the drama we love about the Olympics begins with Making Team USA when our nation’s best athletes vie to make the most competitive team in the world. In some events, it’s harder to qualify for the U.S. team than it is to win a medal at the Olympics themselves."

Besides the U.S. Olympic trials, NBC will also be broadcasting the Paralympic trials (in June and July) and the greatest sporting event of the summer - the Paris Olympics 2024.

