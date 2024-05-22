U.S Rowing Team at Paris Olympics 2024: Complete list of 42 athletes who will represent the nation ft. Meghan Musnicki

The U.S Rowing Team for the Paris Olympics will now feature a total of 42 athletes after an impressive performance at the World Rowing Final Olympic Qualification regatta. This is the nation's biggest contingent in the sport in 12 years.

Competing in Lucerne, Switzerland, the American rowers claimed quotas in four events, thus taking the United States to a total of 12 out of 14 events being competed in Paris this summer.

Earlier, 26 athletes had been named to the U.S Rowing Team, chosen either from the Olympic trials held between the 2nd and 7th of April in Sarasota, Florida or through discretionary selection. The new additions to the list include Jacob Plihal in the men's single sculls as well as Ben Davison and Sorin Koszyk in the men's doubles sculls.

The team of Lauren O’Connor, Teal Cohen, Emily Delleman and Grace Joyce qualified for the women's quadruple sculls in Lucerne, while Rielly Milne, Pieter Quinton, Evan Olson, Peter Chatain, Chris Carlson, Clark Dean, Christian Tabash, Nick Rusher and Henry Hollingsworth aced the men's eight event.

Rowers that qualified themselves for the U.S Rowing team in April itself include the likes of Meghan Musnicki, Molly Bruggeman, and Olivia Coffey. Musnicki is a two-time Olympic champion and five time World Champion. For the 41-year-old, her outing in Paris will mark her fourth consecutive appearance at the Games.

Meanwhile, both Bruggeman and Coffey are also world champions. The former claimed the gold in the women's coxless four in 2018, while Coffey has won three titles in three different events.

U.S Rowing Team for Paris Olympics 2024: Full roster

Charlotte Buck (four or eight),

Molly Bruggeman (four or eight),

Nina Castagna (eight coxswain),

Olivia Coffey (four or eight),

Teal Cohen (quadruple sculls),

Claire Collins (four or eight),

Azja Czajkowski (pair),

Emily Delleman (quadruple sculls),

Margaret Hedeman (four or eight),

Grace Joyce (quadruple sculls),

Emily Kallfelz (four or eight),

Kaitlin Knifton (four or eight),

Kara Kohler (single sculls),

Mary Mazzio-Manson (four or eight),

Meghan Musnicki (four or eight),

Lauren O’Connor (quadruple sculls),

Molly Reckford (lightweight double sculls),

Kelsey Reelick (four or eight),

Regina Salmons (four or eight),

Michelle Sechser (lightweight double sculls),

Jessica Thoennes (pair),

Sophia Vitas (double sculls),

Kristi Wagner (double sculls),

Madeleine Wanamaker (four or eight),

William Bender (pair),

Justin Best (four),

Oliver Bub (pair),

Chris Carlson (eight),

Peter Chatain (eight),

Liam Corrigan (four),

Ben Davison (double sculls),

Clark Dean (eight),

Michael Grady (four),

Henry Hollingsworth (eight),

Sorin Koszyk (double sculls),

Nick Mead (four),

Rielly Milne (eight),

Evan Olson (eight),

Jacob Plihal (single sculls),

Pieter Quinton (eight),

Nick Rusher (eight),

Christian Tabash (eight),

U.S Rowing Team at the Paris Olympics: When will American rowers take to the water?

The U.S Rowing Team will take to the waters of Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris between the 27th of July and the 3rd of August. The first four days of action, i.e the 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th of July will feature only heats and semifinals, with no medal events scheduled then.

Medal events begin on the 31st of July with the men's and women's quadruple sculls events, both events in which America has qualified rowers.

Amongst other races, the first of August will feature the finals for the double sculls and coxless four. The second of August will see the finals for the men's and women's pair races as well as the LWT doubles sculls.

The rowing action at the Paris Olympics will draw to a close on the third of August with the men's and women's single sculls and eight finals.