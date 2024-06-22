U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 schedule Day 8: Event Timings, Zee Machine and Sizzy Rocket concert and more

The ongoing 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials commenced on June 15 and will finish on June 23 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Multiple swimmers, such as Regan Smith, Caeleb Dressel, Nic Fink, and others, booked their respective spots in Paris over the past seven days.

Caeleb Dressel qualified for the men's 4x100m freestyle on Day 4 of the 2024 trials. The 27-year-old also delivered a notable performance on Day 7 of the trials as he stood atop the podium of the men's 50 freestyle finals after posting 21.41s and adding another event to his Paris Olympics schedule.

Regan Smith continued her dominance on Day 7 of the trials by winning the Women's 200 backstroke final, logging a time of 2:05.16. She defeated Phoebe Bacon and Claire Curzan, who clocked 2:06.27 and 2:06.34, respectively.

Trending

Day 8 of the competition is also expected to witness such elite performances, with the finals of the Men's 100m Butterfly, Women's 200 Individual Medley, and Women's 800m Freestyle, scheduled for June 22.

Day 8 will also feature the ZEE MACHINE and SIZZY ROCKET concert, Betsy Mitchell Book signing, and several other fun activities.

Schedule for Day 8 of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials

Day 8 of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials is scheduled to be held on June 22. Here is the detailed insights for the same:

9:00 A.M.

Picking up of limited edition event merchandise from the retail superstore at the Aqua Zone.

10:00 A.M.

Opening time of the Lucas Oil Stadium doors for the preliminary rounds.

11:00 A.M. - 1 P.M.

Preliminary for the Women's 50m Freestyle, followed by Men's 1500m Freestyle.

1:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Besty Mitchell Book Signing session from 1-2 pm, TYR Signing of Leah Gingrich, Daniel Diehl, and Justin Ress from 2-3 pm, Elizabeth Beisel from 3-4 pm, Annie Lazor and Scott Usher from 5-6 pm.

Podcast recording session of the five-time Olympian Brett Hawke from 2:00-4:00 pm.

Georgia Street will host arrangements for refreshments at the "Swim Up" Bar. Art displays are also arranged at the same place. Along with these, the crowd can have fun in photo sessions with giant goggles and enjoy the view of the 66ft replica of the Eiffel Tower.

Pilates sessions will be hosted by The Hot Room from 9:00 am - 9:45 am.

DJ show by DJ Big Baby from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. The Ready Room Show will be joined by Matt Binodi from 5:00 to 5:30 pm.

Free concert of Zee Machine and Siizzy Rocket at the OneAmerica Financial Stage from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Lucas Oil Stadium doors will open at 6:30 p.m for the final rounds of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials.

7:15 P.M.

Pre-show by Olympic gold medalists Brendan Hansen and Kaitlin Sandeno

8:00- 10:00 P.M.

The final round of the Men's 100m Butterfly followed by Women's 50m Freestyle Semi-finals, Women's 200m Individual Medley Finals, and Women's 800m Freestyle.

Where to watch the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials?

The 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials will be televised on NBC and the USA Swimming Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on Peacock and Fubo.