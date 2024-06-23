U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials Day 9: Event timing, Six Foot Blonde Concert and more  

The 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials are currently underway from June 15 and will continue until June 23 at the Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. The first eight days of the event have witnessed various exceptional performances, such as Hunter Armstrong's fast swim even after the disrupted start, Caeleb Dressel's qualification, Gretchen Walsh's wins, and several others.

On Day 8, Kate Douglass proved her dominance in the women's 200m Individual Medley finals by recording a U.S. Open record and a championship record. She posted 2:06.79, besting Alex Walsh and Isabel Ivey, who recorded 2:06.79 and 2:07.86, respectively.

Katie Ledecky once again stole the spotlight in the women's 800m Freestyle finals on Day 8 of the trials by logging a time of 8:14.12. She defeated Paige Maiden, who secured the second position with a time of 8:20.71, and Jillian Cox, who claimed the third place with a time of 8:22.97.

Caeleb Dressel also added another individual event to his Paris Olympics schedule by winning the 100m Butterfly event with an impressive time of 50.19. Day 9, the last day of the trials, is also expected to witness exciting performances like these, with the finals of the Women's 50m Freestyle and Men's 1500m Freestyle scheduled for June 23.

Day 9 will also feature several fun activities and a concert by Six Foot Blonde.

Schedule for Day 9 of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials

Day 9 of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials will be held on June 23, and here is the schedule for the same:

9:00 A.M.

People can pick up the limited edition event merchandise from the retail superstore at the Aqua Zone.

1:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Autograph sessions at the Aqua Zone - Maritza McClendon from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., Tony Ervin from 2:00 - 3:00 pm, Jason Lezak from 3:00 - 4:00, and Zach Apple from 4:00 - 5:00.

Refreshments at the "Swim Up" bar arranged on Georgia Street, which is also paired up with excellent art displays and fun photo sessions with giant goggles. Spectators can also enjoy the scene of a 66 ft tall replica of the Eiffel Tower.

DJ shows by Dj Iman Tucker from 2 to 4 pm, which will be followed by Mile A Minute at 4:30 pm.

Visiting the OneAmerican Financial stage to witness the free concert of Six Foot Blonde from 5:30 to 7 pm.

The doors of Lucas Oil Stadium will open for the finals at 6:30 pm.

7:15 P.M.

An entertaining pre-show will be arranged by Olympic gold medalists Brendan Hansen and Kaitlin Sandeno, before the finals.

8:00 - 10:00 P.M.

The final round of the Women's 50m Freestyle, followed by the Men's 1500m Freestyle.

Where to watch the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials?

NBC and the USA Swimming Network will telecast the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials, and live streaming of the event will take place on Peacock and Fubo.