U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials Final Results - Simone Manuel qualifies for her first individual event, Bobby Finke sets new U.S. record I Day 9

The U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials have finally come to an end at the Lucas Oil Stadium on June 23 after eight days of strong performances. The event has witnessed some fine performances by several top swimmers who have booked their tickets to the Paris Olympics, including Caeleb Dressel, Gretchen Walsh, Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, and others. Day 9 of the trials featured two finals, men's 1500m freestyle and the women's 50m freestyle.

Ledecky maintained her dominance throughout the trials by grabbing the Olympic berth in the 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, and 4x200m relay events. Caeleb Dressel, who suffered from severe anxiety and depression around the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, even after clinching five gold medals, has made his comeback with a smile at the Paris Olympics, and will be squaring off in three events.

Regan Smith also produced American and World records in the U.S. Swimming Olympic trials. She broke her own American record in the 100m backstroke, and it was followed by a new world record in the finals of the same event.

Gretchen Walsh had also set a new world record in the 100m butterfly event on Day 1 of the swimming trials. She surpassed Sarah Sjoestroem's 55.48s with her time of 55.18s.

Similarly, on Day 9, Bobby Finke scratched his own U.S. Open Record and set a new one in the 1500m finals. He stood atop the podium, posting a time of 14:40.28, and defeated David Johnston and Luke Whitlock, who clocked 14:52.74 and 14:53.00, respectively.

Simone Manuel, who broke down in tears after qualifying for her first event, the 4x100m freestyle in the Summer Games, made her swimming comeback even stronger on Day 9 of the trials by adding a new individual event to her Paris Olympics schedule. She bested Gretchen Walsh and clocked 24.13.

Results for Day 9 of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials

The results of the finals of the events on Day 9 of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials are given below:

Women's 50m Freestyle Finals:

Simone Manuel - 24.13 Gretchen Walsh - 24.15 Abbey Weitzeil - 24.26 Torri Huske - 24.33 Rylee Erisman - 24.62 Erika Cobbolly - 24.63 Catie DeLoof - 24.69 Maxine Parker - 24.90

Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals:

Bobby Finke - 14:40.28 (U.S. Open Record) David Johnston - 14:2.74 Luke Whitlock - 14:53.00 Daniel Matheson - 14:59.51 Luke Ellis - 15:06.71 Charlie Clark - 15:12.60 William Mulgrew - 15:17.62 Carson Hick - 15:17.92