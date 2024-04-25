U.S. Women's Senior National Wrestling Team 2024 Announced: Full list of athletes ft. Sarah Hildebrandt and Helen Maroulis

The 2024 U.S. Women's Senior National Wrestling team has been named, and as always there are some extraordinary athletes on the list. For the Olympic weight categories, the top four finishers in all events from the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials have made the cut for the team.

Leading the team will be the likes of Sarah Hildebrandt, Dominique Parrish, and Helen Maroulis. The three wrestlers were gold medalists in the 50, 53, and 57 kg categories at the trials, and will be representing America at the Paris Olympics.

Sarah Hildebrandt was the bronze medalist at the 2020 Games and has appeared four times on the World Championships podium. The 30-year-old is also a seven-time Pan American champion.

Dominique Parrish won the 2022 World Wrestling Championships in the 53kgs and followed it up with a gold at the Pan American Wrestling Championships. In early 2024, Parrish clinched a Paris Quota for the US at the Pan American Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament.

This is far from Helen Maroulis’ first appearance on the U.S. Women's Senior National Wrestling team. The American was a gold medalist at the Rio Olympics and finished third in Tokyo. She is also a three-time world champion.

Joining Hildebrand, Parrish, and Maroulis on the team will be Kayla Miracle, Amit Elor, and Kennedy Blades amongst others. Miracle, Elor, and Blades topped the 62, 68, and 76 kg weight classes at the trials, and are also set to compete at the 2024 Games.

All the wrestlers who have made it to the team will get an opportunity to hone their skills and fine-tune the small things ahead of the Games. Each style will get a monthly financial stipend from USA Wrestling, based on a player’s rank.

Additionally, members of the U.S Women's Senior National Wrestling team also get access to benefits like performance bonuses, and better training and competition advantages.

U.S Women's Senior National Wrestling team 2024: Full Roster

Freestyle

50 kg

1. Sarah Hildebrandt

2. Audrey Jimenez

3. Sage Mortimer

4. Erin Golston

53 kg

1. Dominique Parrish

2. Haley Augello

3. Arena Villaescusa

4. Felicity Taylor

57 kg

1. Helen Maroulis

2. Jacarra Winchester

3. Alex Hedrick

4. Abigail Nette

62 kg

1. Kayla Miracle

2. Macey Kilty

3. Adaugo Nwachukwu

4. Claire DiCugno

68 kg

1. Amit Elor

2. Forrest Molinari

3. Alex Glaude

4. Brooklyn Hays

76 kg

1. Kennedy Blades

2. Adeline Gray

3. Yelena Makoyed

4. Kylie Welker